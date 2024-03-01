4 things Sheamus can do if he returns to WWE before WrestleMania 40 - revive old character, reunion with former partner

Sheamus has been on the shelf since losing to Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, in The Rated-R Superstar's final WWE match. The Celtic Warrior suffered a serious shoulder injury that put him out of in-ring action for an extended timeframe.

However, the former WWE Champion has made significant progress in his recovery. If his social media activity is any indication, he may return to the ring sooner rather than later.

The Irish star would need a fresh direction upon his return, especially if it transpires before WrestleMania 40. Below are four potential options for Sheamus upon his re-emergence to the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. Sheamus could return as a heel with a Mohawk and braided hair

Back in late 2014, Sheamus took time off from WWE. He would return months later, on the night after WrestleMania 31, in front of one of the most raucous crowds.

Much of the disapproval was directed at the veteran's new look as The Celtic Warrior returned with a Mohawk and braided hair. The boisterous audience boldly chanted, "You look stupid," a chant that would catch on with fans for the entirety of his heel run.

A few days ago, The Irish star teased a return of the same character on Instagram with the caption, "No. You look stupid." This could be a subtle tease of a massive change.

#3. The 46-year-old star reunites The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes quickly entered a downward spiral and disintegrated when its leader fell with an ill-timed shoulder injury. Ridge Holland went down to NXT, while Butch reverted to his "Bruiserweight" gimmick and formed a team with Tyler Bate.

Sheamus was the glue holding The Brawling Brutes together, and the former WWE Champion should be credited for much of the team's success. However, The Celtic Warrior may not be too pleased with the actions of his proteges during his absence.

The Irish star tamed the wild animal inside the "Bruiserweight," at least to a degree, giving rise to "Butch." Holland may also have been lost without the guidance of the 46-year-old veteran.

Thus, he could embark on a pursuit to reform his broken tribe. This would naturally mean taking a trip down to NXT and budding heads with Tyler Bate, both of which could lead to some intriguing developments.

#2. Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley

Sheamus and Bobby Lashley are two of the most seasoned veterans on the main roster currently. They bring a ton of experience to the ring, and their wrestling styles, a painful combination of pure strength and insane athleticism, are pretty similar.

However, these two titans of the game are to have a definitive, extended program. They have crossed paths multiple times, but their clashes lacked much build and heat as they were random throwaway TV match-ups.

With both men lacking a clear direction heading into WrestleMania 40, Triple H would be smart to pair them together in an entertaining mid-card feud that may have huge implications in the post-WrestleMania season, for example, determining the new challenger for a world title.

#1. The Celtic Warrior vs. The Ring General in a Last Chance Match

Sheamus has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in WWE except winning the Intercontinental Championship and entering the elite club of Grand Slam Champions.

The problem is that the coveted title is currently wrapped around the waist of Gunther, who has held it for more than 600 days in the longest and most dominant championship reign in the belt's prestigious history.

The Irishman has battled for the Intercontinental Championship numerous times, and he has come up short in each attempt. However, it can be argued that Sheamus may be Gunther's toughest opponent, for the veteran has taken The Ring General to the limit.

Fans love it every time the two hard-hitters step in the ring. Their match at Clash at the Castle in 2022 was legendary. Moreover, The Celtic Warrior is the sentimental favorite, and the crowd rallies behind him each time.

One final clash between Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 40 would be a wonderful way to cap off the well-received rivalry.

Do you think The Celtic Warrior will return to WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

