4 things that must happen on WWE RAW and SmackDown Live before Clash of Champions

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Sep 2019, 22:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE has a bigger story to tell to make this rivalry better

Things have been heating up on both RAW and SmackDown since SummerSlam, and WWE has managed to construct some good storylines heading into the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

The introduction of the King of the Ring tournament has certainly helped many mid-card Superstars get back into action and get a few important and interesting matches while remaining in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Other than that, booking a Universal Championship match between the current RAW Tag Team Champions is another bold move which could result in either trust issues, or the entire partnership getting blown up.

To carry on the momentum of the storylines, WWE will try to do their best in putting forward some great segments and matches on both Raw and SmackDown this week before the major event on Sunday. In this article, we will look at the 4 things WWE must do on RAW and SmackDown Live this week.

#1 Ali begins to give in to the dark side

Is Ali done cashing the light?

With a semifinal spot on the line last week, Ali squared off against Elian in the King of the Ring Quarterfinals on SmackDown.

While fans were rooting for Ali for most of the bout, there was nothing that could stop the Heart of SmackDown Live from picking up the win and getting one step closer to becoming King Ali. While Ali tried to deliver the final 450 Splash, Elias managed to avoid it and connected with Drift Away to punch his ticket to the semifinals.

Now that Ali has been knocked out of the tournament, it seems like the push fans had been hoping for him for some time will take much longer, and the company could focus on repackaging the Superstar in the process.

After the match, Ali posted a cryptic tweet which could signal towards a slight or major change in character for him.

Advertisement

While we cannot speculate whether Ali will be turning heel, or joining the dark side with Aleister Black in the coming week, WWE should focus on this and give us a short segment or something which can give the fans some indication on what’s next for the Superstar.

1 / 4 NEXT