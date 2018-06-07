4 things that shouldn't have happened on SmackDown Live - 5th June, 2018

Will we not see a major title defended at MITB?

Nakamura has owned his heel persona

This week's SmackDown Live played a major role in getting the fans excited for Money In The Bank which is less than two weeks away.

This week saw WWE try something new when Nakamura and Styles had a contract signing backstage. Some may wonder why this segment wasn't held in the ring but Nakamura really kept the segment interesting.

Even though we have seen these Superstars face off on multiple occasions, Nakamura's eccentric character has kept viewers' interested in this feud.

We also got to see Lana in action and while she isn't at the same level as her fellow MITB competitors, she has definitely proved that with time she will only get better. It was also fun to watch Karl Anderson pick up a surprising victory over Luke Harper.

While it wasn't a convincing victory, this just goes to show that The Bludgeon Brothers can be defeated and that anything can happen at MITB.

Carmella and Asuka's rivalry also took shape and the WWE Universe is waiting to see what tricks Carmella has up her sleeves to retain her Women's Title come MITB.

Overall, the show had almost no fillers and every match or segment created hype for MITB. However, these few segments/bookings could have been avoided or could have happened differently.

#4 Alamas and Sin Cara feud

This feud can't be good

Many may know of Sin Cara and Alamas' past, but nothing good can come of this feud. Sin Cara is a name that most of the WWE Universe has forgotten and inserting Alamas in a feud against him isn't going to help Alamas' cause.

Alamas was an NXT Champion before making his debut on SmackDown Live and his presence on SmackDown Live hasn't done justice to the resume he brings. It is obvious that he will come out victorious in his match or matches against Sin Cara, but these wins won't help him in making a statement.

Alamas is one Superstar who can be used in a much better way, much like former NXT Champions.

Kevin Owens has the most memorable main roster debut when he beat John Cena. Other former NXT Champions include Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, and Bobby Roode.

All of these Superstars are over with the crowd and have been inserted into the main event scene almost instantaneously. WWE needed to do something along these lines with Alamas.