4 Things The Rock can announce on WWE SmackDown

The Rock will return to WWE SmackDown on Friday night. The announcement has fans excited to the core, as The Final Boss’s on-screen appearances are always electric.

Many superstars could get a good rub from The Final Boss if they cross paths with him on-screen. Meanwhile, others could simply benefit from being around The Most Electric Man in Sports Entertainment.

Many fans want to see him compete in the ring again after his great outing on the first night of WrestleMania 40. While he may not do so on Friday night’s SmackDown, he could drop some hints regarding what the future holds for him in the company.

Check out the four things The Rock can announce on WWE SmackDown.

#4. The Rock could announce his next appearance on WWE NXT

WWE NXT got a big boost from The Rock’s appearance early in 2025. The Final Boss announced that he was appearing on the brand after a successful debut of RAW on Netflix.

The Rock did well elevating some stars during his appearance. He also cut a great promo and pushed his daughter Ava forward as the General Manager of the brand.

Another appearance from the legendary superstar would be great for the brand as it is looking to grow even further. He could even get into a segment with the newcomer Ricky Saints to give him a massive push on the brand.

#3. WrestleMania 41 can become even better with his appearance

The Rock’s appearance has always been a big deal for WWE. He was prominent in 2024 when he inserted himself into The Bloodline story.

The Final Boss competed on the first night of WrestleMania 40 and was around on the second night to help Roman Reigns in his title defense. He appeared on a few occasions afterward.

On WWE SmackDown, he could announce that he will be in attendance at WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss could announce without revealing his plans at the event. That could keep fans interested in the show and wait for the surprise.

#2. Announce his desire to compete in another match during his WWE SmackDown appearance

WrestleMania 40 hosted a tag team match involving The Rock. The legend was in great shape for the contest and proved that he’s still got it in the ring.

The Final Boss could appear on SmackDown to announce that he still has a couple more matches left. He could then state that he will pick an opponent in 2025 to challenge.

The Rock’s announcement could excite fans, especially if he doesn’t name his next opponent or reveal when he will compete. That could keep fans even more interested in the outcome of the two top WrestleMania 41 matches, as he could challenge the winner of the top titles.

#1. Challenge Cody Rhodes to a match at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes and The Rock have some history. The Final Boss tried to take Cody’s WrestleMania 41 spot before fans got behind The American Nightmare.

It now looks like tensions have eased between the two stars. However, the legendary superstar could again turn his attention to the champion.

Rock could announce that he wishes to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on the first night of WrestleMania. The winner of the contest would then defend the title on the second night against the Elimination Chamber winner.

The excitement and uncertainty would increase fans’ interest in the Undisputed WWE Title contests and keep them guessing who the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match will face at The Show of Shows.

