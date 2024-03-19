4 things The Rock could do on the final RAW before WWE WrestleMania 40 - Veteran stars to finally join The Bloodline?

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW aired last night, and it was a great show. The red brand had several big promos and face-to-face confrontations. This includes a scathing speech from Cody Rhodes, as well as Sami Zayn and Gunther signing a WrestleMania 40 contract. The show even had Drew McIntyre going face-to-face with Seth Rollins.

On top of being super entertaining with several big matches and segments, RAW also dropped some big news. WWE announced that The Rock is set to appear in an upcoming episode of the red brand.

More specifically, The People's Champion will be returning to the red brand on April 1, 2024, which is just days away from WrestleMania 40. The big-time show will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, it is not yet clear what he will be doing.

The Rock could do a lot of entertaining things when he returns to the red brand, such as singing to the adoring audience. Alternatively, he could get into a heated argument with other performers. This article will take a look at a few different options.

Below are four things The Rock could do on the final RAW before WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. He could do another Rock Concert

Expand Tweet

The Rock has been back throughout much of 2024. He first re-appeared on WWE television this year at RAW: Day 1. Since that appearance, The People's Champion has managed to appear on a handful of SmackDown episodes and at the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event.

During his most recent appearance on Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock brought back an old-school segment that he had first started doing over two decades ago in WWE. The People's Champion had an incredible segment where he sang about Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and fans.

The Rock Concert could be brought back again when The Great One appears on Monday Night RAW. He could sing more about Cody and Seth, along with fans in Brooklyn. Given how entertaining the segment always is, the Rock Concert would surely deliver.

#3. The Rock could go face-to-face with Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins is on top of the world on Monday Night RAW. The WWE Superstar is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. In fact, he is the first-ever champion for this iteration of the belt. He has held the title since May 2023.

The Visionary has two big matches set for WWE WrestleMania 40. On Night One, Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns. He will then defend his prized title against Drew McIntyre on Night Two.

Much of the stories heading into WrestleMania 40 have either been focused on Seth's issues with Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes' issues with The Rock and Roman Reigns. When The Brahma Bull appears on RAW, issues could arise between himself and The Visionary, and they could have an entertaining face-to-face promo.

#2. He could brawl with Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in recent memory. The American Nightmare started his career with the Stamford-based promotion, and after appearing in different promotions, he made his return to WWE in 2022. He is set to headline both nights of WrestleMania this year after headlining The Show of Shows in 2023 as well.

The Rock and The American Nightmare have had quite a relationship over the past month or so. This has included both men slapping the other, and there have been scathing promos directed at one another.

When The People's Champion appears on WWE RAW, the physicality between them may reach new heights. The two men could end up engaging in a physical brawl that will require security to break up ahead of their big tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

#1. The Rock could introduce new Bloodline members to WWE

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline is the most powerful stable in WWE, courtesy of The Rock joining the Samoan faction. The group was already impressive with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso, but The Great One changed the game. Now, the group could get even stronger if The Rock introduces new members on RAW.

The two most obvious choices to join The Bloodline and sign with WWE are Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoa'i. Both men have a lot of experience and have even been signed up for Major League Wrestling for quite some time. Now, many fans hope that they will join the biggest pro wrestling company in the world.

Beyond those two stars, the less experienced Zilla Fatu could also be hired. He is the son of the late legend Umaga. The forgotten member of the Anoa'i family, Sean Maluta, could also finally get his due after being involved in the Cruiserweight Classic. Regardless, The Rock could bring in anyone or even all of these men on RAW.

