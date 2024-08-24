4 things Triple H subtly revealed on SmackDown - Solo Sikoa makes a blunder, AJ Styles to return for huge title match on Bash in Berlin weekend?

SmackDown delivered a massive show this week even as we move closer to Bash in Berlin. The latest episode featured top WWE Superstars in exciting championship matches, while others were involved in intriguing developments of their respective plots. The creative team dropped several hints on what to expect, including heart-crushing betrayals and monumental returns.

Here, we look at four things Triple H subtly hinted about on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Solo Sikoa makes a big mistake with Jacob Fatu

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw Solo Sikoa take away the WWE Tag Team Championship from Jacob Fatu and hand it to Tonga Loa, who will now carry the title alongside Tama Tonga. The new Tribal Chief reasoned that Jacob Fatu needed to focus on his Enforcer duties.

It goes without saying that Jacob Fatu is perhaps the strongest member of the new Bloodline, and now, he has to give up the gold that he won almost immediately after arriving on SmackDown. Although Sikoa seems confident in his decision, he has indirectly given Jacob a reason to potentially betray him in the future as The Bloodline saga progresses, especially when the rogue faction stands across from Roman Reigns.

#2 LA Knight's open challenge to cause an epic return?

LA Knight successfully defended his United States Championship against Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown this week. It marked his first title defense since winning the gold at SummerSlam, following which the champion declared an open challenge for the final SmackDown before Bash in Berlin.

This could open the avenue for AJ Styles to make a massive return and enter the United States Championship picture. The Phenomenal One last appeared at Clash at the Castle, where he failed to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion. But he was involved in a storied rivalry with Knight before going after the world title and could return next week to set up a massive title feud with his nemesis on the blue brand.

#2 Baron Corbin is back in action on WWE SmackDown

For weeks, Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews have been locking horns with Legado Del Fantasma in the dark matches after SmackDown and house shows. This week, we saw Corbin and Crews confront the Santos Escobar-run faction in a backstage segment following his loss to LA Knight.

With Triple H seemingly looking to build up the tag team division, fans will likely see Baron Corbin and his tag team partner Apollo Crews in a full-fledged feud on the blue brand. This would see Corbin return to active competition after an impressive run in NXT. He and Crews competed in the tag team tournament recently and will look to explore more opportunities to strengthen their position in the division further.

#4 Kevin Owens in a huge conflict with The Prizefighter

Kevin Owens turning on his friends has been a customary part of his booking for almost his entire WWE run. He is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin, and this match is seemingly pushing him towards betraying his friend again.

A brief moment on SmackDown saw Owens rush with the title toward The American Nightmare, looking like he was about to attack the champion. Instead, he handed the title to Cody Rhodes and focused on A-Town Down Under.

Owens was spotted using his iconic Pop-up Powerbomb finisher recently, widely associated with his Prizefighter gimmick. As much as KO is trying to remain a good friend, he cannot deny the appeal of the world championship, which will seemingly set up his heel turn sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback