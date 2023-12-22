4 things Trish Stratus should do if she returns to WWE in 2024 - Major dream feud with former World Champion potentially returning?

Trish Stratus is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. She first joined the Sports Entertainment phenomenon during the height of the Attitude Era. While she was mostly used as a valet early on, Trish would eventually become an in-ring competitor.

In the ring, Stratus developed quickly, and by the time the Ruthless Aggression era swung around, Trish was the ace of the company's women's division. Unfortunately, her run in the company was relatively short compared to many Hall of Famers, as she chose to retire in 2006.

Thankfully, Trish would return periodically for one-off matches. She then took things a step further by having a near full-time run earlier this year that even saw her appear at a handful of live events.

While Trish hasn't been seen since Payback, there is hope for fans of the former Women's Champion. Stratus recently indicated that she will be returning for another run in 2024. If she does indeed have another comeback, what might Trish do? In this article, we will look at a few major things Stratus could and should do upon her potential return.

Below are four things Trish Stratus should do if she returns to WWE in 2024.

#4. Trish Stratus could feud with Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus' return to WWE in 2023 was primarily centered around a feud with Becky Lynch. The pair clashed on a handful of occasions, with the most notable being at Payback, where the two generational superstars battled inside of a steel cage.

Their first bout at Night of Champions saw Stratus defeat The Man months earlier, thanks to interference from Zoey Stark. Stark was just drafted to WWE's main roster and soon found herself aligned with the Hall of Famer. By the time Payback rolled around, however, the pair had issues, and Zoey laid Trish out with a Z-360 following the epic Steel Cage Match.

While Trish hasn't been seen since Zoey has been active on Monday Night RAW. If Stratus does return to the company in 2024, the pair resuming their storyline and feuding could be logical. Trish could also give Zoey a major rub, perhaps getting Stark ready to be a top star in the division.

#3. She could turn babyface again

When Trish Stratus first returned to television earlier in 2023, she did so by aiding Lita and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. This led to the two trios battling at WWE WrestleMania 39 in what was a combination of several generations and numerous major stars.

Shortly thereafter, however, Trish shocked the world by attacking Lita backstage and betraying Becky Lynch in the ring. From that moment forward, Trish was a heel. She verbally attacked the crowd and the locker room every chance she had.

When the WWE Hall of Famer potentially returns to television in 2024, she could return to being a babyface. Despite being a tremendous heel, she is a legend, and that makes it difficult for fans to hate her. As a result, a turn may be both the smartest move and the most obvious direction for Stratus.

#2. Trish could form a stable with Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Sonya Deville

Fromer Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green are former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The pair, unfortunately, lost the titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, but their reign had begun to gain momentum prior to the title change.

Interestingly, before Piper stepped in, Chelsea was actually champions with Sonya Deville. An unfortunate injury caused the talented performer to step away from action. Instead of vacating the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, Piper stepped into the role. Many believe the trio could form a stable whenever Sonya returns to the ring.

While that remains to be seen, an interesting twist could see the three former champions united under the guidance of Trish Stratus. A stable led by Stratus helps keep her from competing more regularly while also allowing the legend to shine and help others grow. It could be a win for everybody.

#1. She could feud with Sasha Banks if Sasha returns to WWE

Sasha Banks is one of the greatest female superstars of all time. She spent years as a major star in WWE, having won gold on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and Friday Night SmackDown. Banks even headlined WrestleMania alongside Bianca Belair.

Unfortunately, things between Banks and WWE went south in 2022, which eventually led to her exit from the company. She has since competed in Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Banks, known as Mercedes Mone, was even seen in the crowd at AEW All In.

Still, many fans haven't let go of the possibility of The Boss's return. Many believe she could show back up in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2024. If Sasha does return, a dream feud against another icon of the ring, Trish Stratus, could be extremely entertaining for fans and a dream come true for Banks.