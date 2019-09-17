4 things we could see on SmackDown LIVE this week

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Sep 2019, 18:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What could happen on SmackDown Live?

The SmackDown LIVE after Clash of Champions will be a highly anticipated show. With three weeks left for the FOX move in October, the Blue Brand will be aiming to do their best in the remaining three episodes.

All the SmackDown LIVE titles were on the line at Clash of Champions. The Revival became the new Tag Team Champions, pinning The New Day. The Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained his title, while Bayley also remained champion with a victory over Charlotte Flair. Kofi Kingston is still the WWE Champion and it was the biggest victory of his title reign.

The next SmackDown LIVE will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The storylines for Hell in a Cell will start developing this week. Here we discuss four things WWE could be planning on SmackDown LIVE this week.

#4. A match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon is made official for Hell in a Cell

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon are engaged in a rivalry, but they didn't have a match at Clash of Champions. It's clear that these two men will lock horns at Hell in a Cell. Owens already defeated Shane once at SummerSlam and the rematch could be made official on SmackDown LIVE this week.

Last week, Owens was fired by Shane McMahon, as the latter failed to defeat Chad Gable. Owens, who was the guest referee, made a fast count, taking revenge for his King of the Ring tournament loss. However, Shane made it a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, but still couldn't avoid a loss.

Even after getting fired, Owens is expected to return this week. If the Prize Fighter challenges Shane at Hell in a Cell, the match could be get finalized this week, and the former Universal Champion could put his job on the line again.

1 / 3 NEXT