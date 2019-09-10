4 things we learned from the contract signing on RAW at MSG: Non-PG mic work, future challenger

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 245 // 10 Sep 2019, 17:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

If you enjoyed the show, give me a hell yeah!

Monday Night RAW was live tonight from the historic Madison Square Garden, and WWE wasted no time in making it a big deal right from the word go. What better way to kick-off the show than the iconic glass-shattering music hitting the arena.

After the unsuccessful Universal Championship contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman last week with Michael Cole as the moderator, it was Stone Cold Steve Austin who was decided to call shots this week on the go-home RAW episode for Clash of Champions.

While the Texas Rattlesnake was successful in making the Universal Title match official for the PPV this Sunday, it was not long before some uninvited guests appeared and all hell broke loose. As Austin himself said in his tweet last week, "These contract signings are always chaotic".

Let's take a look at the four things we learned from the Universal Championship contract signing at RAW in MSG. Did you enjoy watching the Hall of Famer's return to RAW?

#4 AJ Styles has become a massive heel with even fans booing him

54 year old Stone Cold Steve Austin still delivering perfect stunners pic.twitter.com/7Z5t2bLCkX — Troydan (@Troydan) September 10, 2019

AJ Styles is arguably one of the best and the most loved pro-wrestlers in the world right now. And why not, the guy is just that good. But what makes him even more amazing is his versatility to play both a face and a heel perfectly.

You are not a bad guy if you can't make the fans boo you! That was not the case tonight as the Phenomenal One made sure to play the exact irritating and irritated heel that fans love to boo.

Be it him mocking the fan-favorite Austin, the fans cursing him in unison, or getting beaten down by Rollins and Strowman only to temporarily get the upper hand, before meeting an earth-shattering Stunner, Styles has turned into a massive heel - something WWE and RAW needs.

1 / 4 NEXT