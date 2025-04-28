4 things that will happen if Becky Lynch joins Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's faction

Becky Lynch is back, and WWE fans can't believe the events that transpired over the past week. The Man made her comeback at WrestleMania 41, where she and Lyra Valkyria won the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The next night on RAW, however, the pair lost the belts back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This led to Becky shockingly turning heel and laying out her longtime mentee.

That wasn't it for major shockers, however. Becky Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, joined forces with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania. From there, Bron Breakker also aligned himself with Heyman on Monday Night RAW - the very same show where The Man turned heel.

With her husband and even Bron Breakker now aligned with Heyman, it seems clear that Paul is forming a proper faction. If Seth is part of the group, there is a real chance that Becky will soon join him. This article will look at four things that will happen if Big Time Becks does join the new group.

#4. She will likely dethrone Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria is one of WWE's best pro wrestlers. She started her time in the company as part of NXT UK but later found success on the United States-based brand, where she won the NXT Women's Title. Now, she's the Women's Intercontinental Champion on RAW.

As noted, Becky Lynch attacked her mentee on WWE Monday Night RAW last week. This certainly points to the two having a feud on the main roster, which is good for Lyra but likely not good for her title reign.

Instead, if Becky Lynch joins the stable, it will all but guarantee she wins Lyra's Women's Intercontinental Title. Heyman's brain and Becky's talent will mean Valkyria will surely lose the gold. It also adds much-needed momentum to a new stable.

#3. Lyra Valkyria will align herself with CM Punk and Roman Reigns

There are a few stars who are opposing Paul Heyman's new group. Most notably, former WWE Champions Roman Reigns and CM Punk are gunning for the stable, thanks to Heyman betraying both men at WrestleMania just over a week ago.

If Becky Lynch joins the group, that would put Punk and Reigns in a tough spot. Not only do the two have to get along with each other, which is easier said than done, but the former WWE Champions can't put their hands on Big Time Becks.

Lyra Valkyria could step in and work alongside CM Punk and Roman Reigns. This would add a different dynamic, as she is incredible in the ring but not as established yet. The rub from Punk and Reigns should help catapult Lyra to the next level.

#2. CM Punk will eventually bring in AJ Lee to battle Seth and Becky

While CM Punk and Roman Reigns relying on Lyra Valkyria would be nice, and it will very likely happen, there is somebody else CM Punk could and likely will bring in, too. That person is AJ Lee.

CM Punk's wife happens to be a WWE legend. She's a former champion who not only dominated the division for a few years but also happened to be a General Manager at one stage. She left the company not long after Punk did in 2014.

With Punk back and Becky potentially opposing him, AJ could, should, and likely will return. From there, The Man and The Visionary can team up to take on The Second City Saint and AJ Lee in her pro wrestling return. Who wouldn't want to see that?

#1. If Becky Lynch joins the stable, they will rule WWE RAW

Regardless of rivalries and even championship wins, one thing is certain: if Becky Lynch joins the newly established group featuring Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins, the group will rule WWE, especially Monday Night RAW.

Becky is one of the biggest and most successful stars in the history of the women's division. Seth Rollins can claim the same for the men's division. Paul Heyman is the most successful manager in pro wrestling history. Lastly, Bron Breakker is the man everybody is certain will lead WWE for years and possibly even decades to come.

That collection of talent is undeniable, and they will absolutely dominate RAW. This could very well be the next version of The Bloodline. A new stable, a new era, some of the same players, but a different tone. Wrestling might never be the same.

