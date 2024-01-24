4 things William Regal must do in WWE following televised return

William Regal made his WWE television return tonight. The former NXT General Manager appeared during a backstage segment with Ava. Regal was seen giving the 22-year-old star his approval for becoming the new GM of the white and gold brand.

Regal had previously appeared in a pre-taped segment on the December 7, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite. His final live televised appearance for the company was on the Dynamite following the Full Gear pay-per-view event.

It is worth mentioning that the clause that apparently barred him from appearing on WWE television had expired a couple of weeks ago. The former Intercontinental Champion rejoined the company soon after Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer.

It is unknown if William Regal will appear on WWE television beyond tonight’s episode of NXT. That being said, there are a couple of storylines that could benefit from the former Man’s Man on-screen presence:

#4. Mentor his son on WWE NXT

For those unaware, William Regal’s son Charlie Dempsey is an NXT superstar. Dempsey is currently part of the No Quarter Catch Crew, alongside Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, and Myles Bourne. The faction has developed a reputation for a no-nonsense approach to pro wrestling with their catch wrestling grabbling-based offense.

Regal had previously hyped Dempsey’s tour of Japan ahead of his match against Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima. Ideally, Regal would be revealed as the mastermind behind No Quarter Catch Crew. The faction could do well with the veteran as their mouthpiece and on-screen mentor.

#3. Replace Kevin Patrick on WWE SmackDown commentary

Kevin Patrick was reportedly put in a 'sink or swim' situation after Michael Cole left SmackDown’s commentary team for WWE RAW. The latest word on the internet is that WWE has found a replacement for the Irish commentator.

Dave Meltzer speculated that NXT’s Vic Joseph could replace Patrick on the blue brand. WWE SmackDown desperately needs a strong broadcast team if they want to compete with RAW. Given his history of calling matches in WWE, William Regal is another name that could possibly replace Patrick on the Friday show.

#2. Manage Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne

Tyler Bate made his main roster debut at WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. Bate successfully convinced Butch to revert to Pete Dunn last week in their tag team match against Pretty Deadly. The rest is history.

Both Bate and Dunne have a history with William Regal on NXT UK. It is possible they could bring the veteran as their manager on the blue brand. That brings us to the fourth and final thing Regal must do on WWE television.

#1. William Regal replaces Adam Pearce as RAW GM

William Regal is no stranger to being in executive positions. He was WWE’s commissioner during the Attitude Era. He also had an underrated stint as WWE RAW’s General Manager during 2007-08. His final on-screen role prior to departure was in the capacity of NXT GM.

Fans have been wanting a face-to-face between Nick Aldis and William Regal ever since the former became SmackDown’s GM in October 2023. Ideally, Regal would replace Adam Pearce as RAW’s GM in the lead-up to Survivor Series 2024 to set up a blockbuster storyline between him and Aldis.

