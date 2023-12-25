WWE legend to come out of retirement after 10 years and face Nick Aldis in his debut match? Exploring the chances

Nick Aldis had a pretty tense segment with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown this past Friday. The General Manager told the Tribal Chief he looked forward to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Fans on social media commented they wanted to see Aldis take on Reigns in the wake of the segment. Could Paul Heyman somehow trick the former NWA Worlds Champion to take on the person who mentored Reigns in NXT?

The name in question is none other than William Regal. The former NXT General Manager had his last match 10 years ago. Regal hung up his boots following his match against current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (formerly Cesaro) at the December 25, 2013, episode of NXT.

The match might not happen because William Regal has retired from active in-ring competition. That being said, the former King of the Ring winner can potentially be brought back as an on-screen authority figure, as his non-appearance clause is about to come to an end.

WWE to recreate iconic storyline with Nick Aldis & Paul Heyman in 2024? Looking at the possibility

This past Friday Night SmackDown was the first time Roman Reigns and Nick Aldis had a one-on-one discussion. The General Manager was previously involved in a tense faceoff between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Aldis didn’t feel intimidated or threatened the moment he walked out inside The Bloodline’s locker room. In fact, it was Roman Reigns who was fuming by the time Aldis finished his talk and walked out of the room.

Ideally, WWE would create something out of the storyline and have Roman Reigns try to remove Nick Aldis from his job as the SmackDown GM. This could be similar to the Steve Austin versus Eric Bischoff storyline in the lead-up to Survivor Series 2003.

The Rattlesnake was forced to step down as RAW co-General Manager after his team lost to Team Bischoff in their 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match. The outcome also kicked off Randy Orton’s legendary Survivor Series run.

