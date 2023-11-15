Is Randy Orton Mr. Survivor Series? Taking a look at his track record at the event

The internet has labeled Randy Orton "Mr. Survivor Series," and for all the right reasons. The Viper has one of the most stacked records at the November premium live event. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into it.

Orton has been the sole survivor for his team in many traditional tag team elimination matches. Not only was he the sole survivor in three consecutive traditional tag team elimination matches, but Orton also guided his teams to victory at the events in 2003, 2004, and 2005.

He was also victorious in Survivor Series tag team action in 2008, 2009, and 2016. Moreover, the 14-time World Champion has also had a successful title defense record at the event, retaining his title in singles competition against Shawn Michaels and The Big Show in 2007 and 2013, respectively.

With that said, The Apex Predator has witnessed defeat in traditional Survivor Series tag team action. Team Rated-RKO (of which Orton was a part) lost to Team D-Generation X at the infamous tag team elimination match in 2007. His squad would also lose the traditional tag team elimination matches in 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2019.

Has WWE officially announced Randy Orton for Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

At the time of this writing, WWE hasn’t announced Randy Orton as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes for the November 25th premium live event. The Viper’s return is reportedly set to take place closer to the event in order to build maximum hype.

It is worth mentioning that fans at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. disrupted the venue with Randy Orton chants after Monday Night RAW went off the air. Cody Rhodes, who was in the ring at the time, responded with another tease for The Viper’s return.

Expand Tweet

Sportskeeda will have the updated Survivor Series card available as soon as it gets officially announced.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.