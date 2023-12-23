WWE legend to return on SmackDown after 24 months to replace Nick Aldis at Roman Reigns' request? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown used to run as per Roman Reigns' wishes, but Nick Aldis has changed the trend since becoming the new General Manager. Could these happenings lead to a legend's return?

In case you missed it, this week's WWE SmackDown featured a backstage confrontation between Nick Aldis and Roman Reigns, where the latter demanded to run things through him before making big decisions regarding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The GM reiterated that he is the one who runs the blue brand now. This situation may call for a massive return after 24 months.

This star is none other than William Regal, who has been a notable onscreen authority figure in professional wrestling. He left AEW on December 30, 2022, and cannot appear on TV in any other promotion for one year. This means his clause will end soon, and he can appear on WWE television starting from the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown.

Considering The Tribal Chief's dominant onscreen character, a potential storyline could feature him bringing back William Regal as an authority figure to replace Nick Aldis. This scenario is not confirmed, but William Regal might return to the blue brand.

WWE SmackDown could feature more clashes between Nick Aldis and Roman Reigns soon

After this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, the conflict between Roman Reigns and Nick Aldis will seemingly amplify in the upcoming weeks.

The biggest twist could occur during the blue brand's New Year's Revolution edition. If The Bloodline interferes during AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton's triple threat match to determine Reigns' challenger for Royal Rumble 2024, Nick Aldis could straight away announce a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble, including the champion and all three possible contenders.

Another scenario could feature Aldis banning Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa from ringside for the Royal Rumble 2024 to ensure a clean battle for the world title. This will be a significant disadvantage for The Head of The Table, leading to possible clashes between himself and the General Manager.