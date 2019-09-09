4 things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week (10 September 2019)

What could happen on Blue Brand?

It is the final week before the next pay-per-view of WWE, Clash of Champions. SmackDown Live will be eager to put its best foot forward at Madison Square Garden, which will host the show. While some matches are already set for Clash of Champions, it will be interesting to see if a couple of more new matches are added to the card.

Last week, SmackDown Live produced a wonderful show with a number of great matches. Elias earned a clean victory over Ali, reaching the semifinal of King of the Ring. In another match, Chad Gable defeated Andrade, who was certainly one of the favourites to win the crown. Bayley and Sasha Banks teamed up to decimate Charlotte Flair with a steel chair. The WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was assaulted by The Revival and Randy Orton.

A lot of exciting things could happen on the final SmackDown Live before Clash of Champions. Let's discuss four things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week.

#4 Buddy Murphy challenges Aleister Black

Aleister Black came out of his darkroom last week, fighting Shelton Benjamin in a singles match. While it was a fast-paced match, Black didn't toil hard to defeat Benjamin. However, Benjamin, who is certainly a talented performer in the squared circle, is unlikely to have a long-term feud with Black.

Buddy Murphy has made a name for himself after making his debut on SmackDown Live. The former Cruiserweight Champion's first SmackDown Live match was against Roman Reigns. Despite losing the match, Murphy made a noteworthy first impression. Subsequently, he picked up a stunning victory over Daniel Bryan but failed to cross the first hurdle of the King of the Ring tournament.

With Murphy seemingly out of the Roman Reigns' storyline, he is looking for a new opponent and Aleister Black could be an ideal man to pick a fight. Furthermore, the Dutch Destroyer is also searching for a credible competitor. Since we are less than a week away from Clash of Champions, Murphy could challenge Black for a match on Sunday. Both men are extremely dexterous between the ropes, and they could tear the house down.

