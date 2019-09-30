4 Things WWE could be planning on the season premiere of RAW this week (30 September 2019)

Set for RAW

A new era is set to begin as part of WWE, commencing with the season premiere of RAW and followed by SmackDown's debut on FOX, as the Blue Brand will be moving from Tuesday to Friday every week. A number of big Superstars are scheduled to appear on the season premiere of RAW, apart from which three major titles will be defended on the show.

Former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will appear on RAW and given that Lesnar will challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on the FOX debut this week, he is likely to be part of SmackDown primarily. The Miz will host two gigantic names, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan, on a special edition of The Miz TV.

Rey Mysterio, who is the the number one contender for the Universal Championship will be facing off against Seth Rollins, as the latter will put his title on the line against the renowned masked Superstar.

In yet another exciting clash, after failing to capture the US Title at Clash of Champions, Cedric Alexander will get a rematch against AJ Styles. Furthermore, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend their twin belts against Heavy Machinery and Alexa Bliss will take on Sasha Banks in a singles match.

RAW will take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona and here we discuss four things WWE could be planning on the season premiere of RAW.

#4 Cedric Alexander defeats AJ Styles by disqualification

The US Title will be on the line

The US Championship will be on the line this week, as Cedric Alexander will get a rematch against AJ Styles. The two men faced off at Clash of Champions, where the Phenomenal One defeated the former Cruiserweight Champion.

The feud between Styles and Cedric began after the latter was eliminated from the King of the Ring tournament. While Cedric has been a credible opponent for the Phenomenal One, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been two major obstacles for the former. When the duo clash again, the other two members of The OC could interrupt the US Championship match, resulting in a disqualification.

A victory by disqualification will protect both Cedric and Styles, and it could lead to another match at Hell in a Cell. Since The Viking Raiders have been also part of this feud, it will be interesting to see if they get involved in the US Championship match on RAW this week.

