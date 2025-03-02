4 things WWE got right at Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was a wild night full of great in-ring action, epic comebacks, and unforgettable moments. After Triple H promised the watching world an industry-changing weekend, The Game and his team delivered on that promise and then some.

The Stamford-based promotion delivered four matches that excelled in their own different flavors, honoring legends, setting up dream matches, and boosting star power for WrestleMania 41. There was more to come, though, with the closing segment changing the landscape of the entire company as John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock.

On such a historic night, a lot was done right to kick up the hype for the Show Of Shows.

Without further ado, let's look at four things WWE got correct at Elimination Chamber 2025

#4. Jade Cargill and Randy Orton's WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 returns were executed to perfection

Jade Cargill and Randy Orton have both been out of WWE action since November 2024. While The Viper was written off with an in-ring attack from Kevin Owens, The Storm was taken out by a mystery backstage attacker. For months, fans wondered when the duo would be returning, especially with The Road To WrestleMania 41 already underway.

The pair finally made their respective comebacks at Elimination Chamber, and their returns couldn't have gone any better. Cargill's bow came at the beginning of the women's Chamber match, unexpectedly taking out Naomi in a crisp but brutal attack that did not overstay its welcome. Orton followed that with an awesome beatdown of his own where he was held back from punting Kevin Owens.

These perfectly executed returns achieved their goal, which was to make the audience want to see those matches at The Show Of Shows.

#3. Bianca Belair was the right choice to win the 2025 WWE Women's Elimination Chamber

Belair celebrates winning the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match [Image: WWE.com]

Bianca Belair prevailed over five other women to claim her record-setting second WWE Elimination Chamber win and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. The EST will now challenge either IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show Of Shows, both of which are main event-worthy clashes.

One can argue that the three-time world champion was the best choice to win, given the current landscape in the Stamford-based promotion. Few fans were eager to see yet another Ripley vs. Liv Morgan match, while Naomi, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez are engaged in other ongoing storylines. The recently-returned Alexa Bliss is still finding her feet, and would arguably have been an abrupt choice.

Bianca Belair's history with The Nightmare and The Genius Of The Sky made her the right choice to win the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

#2. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 got all the little details right

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are what many fans in the WWE Universe love to describe as "wrestling soulmates". The duo have battled on nearly every stage in the Stamford-based company, from weekly television to WrestleMania. Every time they have stepped in the ring together, they have delivered, and Elimination Chamber 2025 was no different.

Their unsanctioned match was as violent, brutal, and hard-hitting as advertised, with both men allowed to tell the story of their friendship. Even the call-backs like the apron powerbomb were properly done, taking the fans on a ride through Owens and Zayn's history. The icing on the cake was Randy Orton's return, which was placed after the finish instead of being done as an interference.

One feels that the unsanctioned match between the two Canadian stars was given the right amount of time and respect to be an in-ring classic

#1. John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was done right

When the WWE Universe learned that The Rock's segment with Cody Rhodes was headlining Elimination Chamber 2025, a big section was understandably irate. It was highly unusual to see a promo exchange end a premium live event instead of a match, so it was easy to see why the audience was puzzled. What followed, however, with John Cena turning heel, absolutely justified this placing.

Nothing on the card would have followed that jaw-dropping swerve, so having it as the main event was the right decision. It was also well-executed, with the long-time babyface perfectly luring in the man who 'took' his position before pulling off the betrayal in a sufficiently brutal fashion. Even The Cenation Leader's post-show address was done right, with no explanation offered except a 'mic drop'.

The fans are hooked, and this storyline is ready to take the WWE Universe on a rollercoaster ride on The Road To WrestleMania 41.

