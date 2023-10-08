4 Things WWE got right at Fastlane 2023

Fastlane 2023 is in the history books. In an evening filled with the right booking decisions, a few surprises, and incredible in-ring action, WWE delivered a stellar Premium Live Event.

From the unlikely duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso winning the Tag Titles to Carlito making a sweet return, there was much to remember about the show as Triple H and his team delivered all the goods.

On that note, let's look at four things WWE got right at Fastlane 2023.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura went on last

On a card that featured John Cena in a high-profile match, WWE made the correct decision of having the World Heavyweight Title match go on last.

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura had built a compelling story in the leadup to their much-anticipated Last Man Standing match at Fastlane 2023. This was arguably RAW's top program in the Fall season and warranted a prominent spot on the card.

However, since SmackDown featured a mega tag team encounter between The Bloodline and the makeshift duo of John Cena and LA Knight, fans believed that Rollins vs. Nakamura would receive an odd place on the card.

Fortunately, Triple H decided that a World Title match should close the show. This will help elevate the new championship, making it a big deal.

#3. Carlito's WWE return at Fastlane 2023 was brilliantly executed

Although WWE didn't employ a new strategy to execute Carlito's return, it was a storytelling masterpiece that played perfectly into the flow of the match.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits were naturally having their way with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Fans knew Mysterio had enlisted a surprise partner, but he had yet to show up.

At the climax, Carlito's iconic theme song resonated to a nice ovation through Indianapolis. The former US Champion proved to be the X-factor as he executed the Backstabber on Montez Ford to hand LWO a massive victory.

#2. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso won the Unified Tag Team Championships

The most surprising booking decision of Fastlane 2023 was Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeating The Judgment Day to win the Unified Tag Team Championships.

This was a controversial and thought-provoking move, considering that the Uso-Rhodes tandem wasn't a legitimate duo. Both men are expected to be RAW's top singles stars, and relegating them to the tag division may prove counter-productive.

However, their win feeds into the impending Judgment Day implosion angle. JD McDonagh's involvement, which proved disastrous, adds another twist. Damian Priest and Finn Balor will have much to discuss on RAW.

Furthermore, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will also come calling for the new champions. This could inculcate hostility among RAW's top four babyfaces.

All in all, Rhodes and Uso's massive victory at Fastlane 2023 has created creative room for intriguing television in the coming weeks.

#1. LA Knight got the pinfall victory at Fastlane 2023

LA Knight impressed at Fastlane 2023.

The Bloodline vs. John Cena and LA Knight accomplished the ultimate goal of putting Knight over big-time and establishing him as a strong contender for the Unified WWE Universal Championship.

"The Megastar" looked like a massive superstar in the encounter. Cena took an extended beatdown as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa prevented the 16-time world champion from tagging in his partner.

This built anticipation, and the crowd exploded once Cena made the hot tag. Knight entered the fray like a house of fire. A BFT on Uso landed him a statement win over the top faction in WWE.

Triple H is committing to the veteran as a potential top star, and he may be Roman Reigns' next opponent.

