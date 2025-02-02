4 things WWE got right at Royal Rumble 2025

Royal Rumble 2025 is in the history books! Indianapolis was treated to one of the best Rumbles in recent memory as WWE booked a solid PLE with the ideal balance of fine in-ring action, drama, and surprises.

The Men's Rumble had a star-studded line-up with John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins all confirmed for the 30-man melee. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens also showcased their rivalry in an iconic ladder match.

On that note, let's look at four things WWE got right at Royal Rumble 2025.

#4. Fewer matches on the under-card was a good strategy

Most fans are now aware of Triple H's 'five-match formula.' However, owing to the lengths of the two Royal Rumble matches, Hunter booked only four match-ups for last night's PLE.

Trending

This quality-over-quantity approach worked well. The two Rumbles were well-paced. With ample time at their disposal, WWE told great stories in both matches, spacing out the highlights before bringing out the big guns in the later stages.

Considering that both Rumbles lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours, squeezing in another match on the undercard would have unnecessarily prolonged the show and tired the fans before the main event.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2025 will not be forgotten soon

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens had been battling for months. The disdain and emotion on display was palpable. Hence, their blow-off match at Royal Rumble 2025 was expected to be definitive, brutal, and unforgettable.

Fortunately, Hunter ticked all the boxes as The American Nightmare and The Prizefighter tore each other apart in a hellacious ladder match. The emphasis on Owens attempting to use the Package Piledriver added a nice flair to the match.

Sami Zayn's involvement added an emotional touch to the encounter, enhancing the storytelling element. The brutality and blood spoke volumes about the nature of the rivalry.

#2. Triple H delivered good surprise entrants this year

Before last night, many of the Royal Rumble surprises Triple H delivered failed to set the world on fire. However, the 38th edition of the Rumble had genuine surprises that elicited memorable ovations from the live crowd.

Alexa Bliss' return received a thunderous ovation. Hall of Famers, Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus, were also welcome additions to the bout, adding a great deal of excitement to the Women's Royal Rumble.

The Men's Rumble was going to be tricky as WWE had already announced most of its big names beforehand. Nonetheless, iShowSpeed's unexpected and brutal Rumble appearance will be talked about for weeks.

Joe Hendry's Rumble debut was spectacular, and fans thoroughly enjoyed his brief stint. AJ Styles' return added star power towards the end of the match, and the return of his original theme song was the icing on top of the cake.

#1. Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble was smart

Heading into the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, fans had their money on big names such as John Cena, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. Each man had strong motivations to win, and considering their star power and respective stories, they were instant favorites to win.

However, Hunter pulled a swerve. When Jey Uso and Cena were the final two, fans were assured that The Champ was getting a step closer to winning his 17th World Title. Unfortunately for The Cenation, the Leader of The Yeet Movement pushed Cena off the apron to shock the world.

Uso's win highlighted the essence of the Rumble match. Very few people saw this win coming, shedding light on the unpredictable nature of the 30-man melee.

Secondly, this will work wonders for Cena's underdog arc as his path to 'Mania and the 17th World Title becomes tricky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback