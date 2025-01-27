4 Things WWE got right at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event aired last night on NBC and Peacock. The show marked the second edition of Saturday Night's Main Event since the program returned following nearly a 20-year absence.

All in all, last night's show was fantastic and arguably superior to December's edition of the throwback event. Four bouts were featured, each high-quality or noteworthy in its own way, plus a significant segment with Cody Rhodes, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Owens.

Beyond simple in-ring quality and entertainment value, the show was exceptionally good for several other reasons. The program showcased the best talent, elevating them to new heights.

This article will take a look at four things World Wrestling Entertainment and Triple H got right at Saturday Night's Main Event. This includes the push of a newer star, a top name showing how good she really is, and a main event that really delivered.

Below are four things WWE got right at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025.

#4. Gunther and Jey Uso delivered

The main event of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was a World Heavyweight Championship match. The reigning champion Gunther put his title on the line against Main Event Jey Uso.

This was a huge win on WWE's part for a few reasons. First and foremost, the match was great. This isn't a big shocker, as Gunther always has great bouts, but some question how good Jey Uso is when the bell rings. He proved last night he can go toe-to-toe with the very best.

Beyond that, the crowd was electric. They wanted a Jey Uso win, but Triple H and company officials were right in having him lose for now. One day, Jey might win the big one, but for now, Gunther's reign shouldn't be ending any time soon.

#3. Rhea Ripley was able to remind WWE fans how talented she is

The opening bout at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was also for a world title. This time, the Women's World Championship was on the line. The Eradicator Rhea Ripley put her gold on the line against the dominant and imposing Nia Jax.

This bout was important. Not because most WWE fans believed Nia Jax would win, although she is always a top contender. Instead, this match was important for Rhea Ripley to show off just how good she is. The extended Liv Morgan feud and injury seemingly made some fans forget.

They can't forget this time, however. Rhea and Nia went out and put on a clinic. Ripley looked excellent in the ring, busting out moves she doesn't commonly do with great speed and precision. This match should shut up any lingering doubts when it comes to her in-ring ability.

#2. Jacob Fatu was made into a main event-level star

The worst match from bell to bell on the show, which was still quite good, was between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu. WWE fans won't remember much about the match itself, but that's okay. It is the ending of the bout and the post-match events that matter here.

Jacob Fatu began to dominate The Monster Of All Monsters with continuous hip attacks in the corner. He nailed Braun over and over to the point where the WWE official attempted to intervene, only to be tossed out of the ring. From there, Fatu left Braun a bloody mess and hit numerous moonsaults.

By the end of the segment, the fans were losing their minds and chanting "Fatu," among other things. Jacob went from a star on the rise to a main eventer. It could be argued that this was the best-booked segment of the entire program. Triple H cooked here.

#1. Sheamus losing was the right call... for now

The third and final title match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was for another RAW championship. The coveted Intercontinental Title was on the line with Bron Breakker and Sheamus colliding.

As is all too common, the two put on an absolute banger. There was little doubt of that, as Bron Breakker and Sheamus are two of the best workers in WWE and in the world. With that being said, it was the outcome of the match that made this truly a win for the evening.

Sheamus lost, and he should have. This isn't because Sheamus is bad, or he shouldn't be the champion. Instead, The Celtic Warrior's big Intercontinental Title win shouldn't happen until an even bigger event. WrestleMania, for example, could be the perfect place for Sheamus to finally dethrone Bron and win the prized belt.

