4 Things WWE got right on SmackDown after Royal Rumble

WWE SmackDown after Royal Rumble packed a few surprises and a big return. The storylines of the blue brand reached the next level ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came face to face before Jacob Fatu interrupted them. The returning Solo Sikoa laid out The American Nightmare in the final moments of the show.

Alexa Bliss also returned to singles competition with a big win. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair punched her ticket to the Elimination Chamber match after defeating Piper Niven.

Check out the four things WWE got right on SmackDown with the Royal Rumble winners appearing on the brand.

#4. Pretty Deadly moved to the ladder on SmackDown

Three-time WWE tag team champions Pretty Deadly have been having a blast on WWE SmackDown lately. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince are among the most entertaining acts on the main roster.

The duo interrupted #DIY on Friday night and Nick Aldis had an interesting proposal that led to a non-title match. A little bit of cheating helped Prince and Wilson become the #1 contender for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Both the segment and match were entertaining, and it’s great to see Pretty Deadly back in title contention. The duo also seems to be turning babyface, and fans could really get behind them.

#3. Alexa Bliss scored a win on return to WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss made her much-awaited return to WWE at the Royal Rumble PLE. She entered the Women’s Rumble Match but did not do enough to make an impact in the contest.

SmackDown bagged the star this week, as she appeared in a match against Cadince LeRae. Bliss scored a win on her return over the Poison Pixie to get started on the brand.

It was great to see her win a big contest, even if it was at the expense of LeRae. WWE could soon restart a feud between her and her former best friend Nia Jax.

The biggest story could come if her paths cross with The Wyatt Sicks. The faction was recently moved to the blue brand, and the creative team could make a big story out of it.

#2. Charlotte Flair belittled the champions

The Women’s Royal Rumble was won by the returning Charlotte Flair, to the annoyance of many fans. The Queen seems to be back as a heel, and she could make anyone a major star at WrestleMania 41.

Flair stated exactly that on the latest edition of SmackDown to push herself as a heel. After an appearance on RAW and NXT this week, she made a statement by saying that everyone was begging The Queen to challenge them.

The point made a lot of sense, as her challenge would allow the title holder to headline WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair currently holds more power than any other current top champion across all three brands, and she made it known to prove that she’s the biggest name in women's wrestling.

#1. Drew McIntyre pinned LA Knight on SmackDown after what happened at the Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre continued to get some big chances despite his current poor showing in WWE. He was part of the Triple Threat qualifier involving LA Knight and Jimmy Uso to select a participant at Elimination Chamber.

Expectedly, Drew scored the win to progress to the Elimination Chamber Match. What made it more interesting was seeing him pin LA Knight, rather than Jimmy Uso.

Not only did the move protect Jimmy a little, but it may have also been a clear show to ease tensions between Drew McIntyre and LA Knight after it was reported that the latter had caused some issues in the Royal Rumble.

McIntyre will be a strong contender inside the steel structure, even if he goes on to lose the contest. He could find his next major rivalry inside the Elimination Chamber.

