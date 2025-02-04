Does LA Knight have backstage heat in WWE following Royal Rumble? The truth revealed

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match was quite turbulent for LA Knight. This was due to a moment in the match when Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre, but things did not go as planned, as The Megastar got involved accidentally.

Later in the match, LA Knight eliminated The Punisher, and soon after, AJ Styles eliminated the former United States Champion. Failing to win the Rumble wasn't the only issue that LA Knight faced, as Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest were upset about how Knight handled the situation.

However, reports suggest that The Megastar, one of the top faces in WWE, didn't face any backstage heat despite The Scottish Warrior's frustrations. It seems that WWE Creative considered this a 'misunderstanding,' and they were not frustrated or upset with Knight for nearly ruining the spot.

With that in mind, WWE Creative will continue as planned, with Drew McIntyre beginning a feud with Damian Priest before the Scottish Warrior faces The Megastar.

LA Knight confident that he will become World Champion in WWE soon

Despite being a fan favorite, The Megastar has yet to become a World Champion. His biggest moment came when he dethroned Logan Paul at SummerSlam to become the new US Champion.

Back at Crown Jewel 2023, he had the chance to become Universal Champion, but Roman Reigns stood tall and retained his title. In an interview with The Battleground podcast, LA Knight expressed confidence that he would soon become World Champion.

“So for me, it’s just a matter of… look, a lot of people have seen the different matches I’ve had throughout the time that I’ve been here, and I’ve gotten a little bit more and a little bit more and a little bit more as it’s gone along to showcase my talents and what I can do out there. So with that being the case, I think there’s going to be a right place and a right time to do that again—and this time, come out on top," he said. [H/T Wrestlezone]

With that in mind, the question is whether The Megastar will have a chance to compete at WrestleMania 41 for the title, but to do so, he will need to enter the Elimination Chamber and win the match.

