4 Things WWE got wrong at Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 was undoubtedly incredible, and fans around the world have not been able to stop talking about it. The PLE turned out to be full of action and managed to deliver some of the best matches and storylines of the year.Crown Jewel is undoubtedly in line to be named as one of the best WWE shows of 2025, and the aftermath is yet to be witnessed. While the show ended up being amazing, there were some mistakes the company made. Let’s check out a few things that the company got wrong at the premium live event.#4. No appearance from Grayson WallerWWE’s return to Australia turned out to be stunning, and home soil advantage proved to be real. Bronson Reed kicked off the PLE on his home soil and managed to make headlines by defeating Roman Reigns. Further, Rhea Ripley also managed to pick a victory against Kabuki Warrior, proving that the home soil advantage does matter.However, one of the biggest stars from Down Under who wasn’t featured at the PLE was Grayson Waller. The latter did make his presence felt on the Countdown show, but the company didn’t feature him on the main show. While he was not on the match card, a potential segment to let him absorb the love from his own crowd would’ve been amazing.#3. WWE didn’t feature Brock Lesnar or AJ Lee at the PLETwo of the biggest names to have returned to WWE in recent memory are Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee. Both stars had an incredible showdown at Wrestlepalooza and ended up victorious at the PLE. However, WWE didn’t feature both names at Crown Jewel, which ended up being a bit surprising.While AJ Lee’s absence is justified, Brock Lesnar not making his presence felt ahead of his rumored WarGames showdown at Survivor Series ended up being quite questionable#2. No return from GuntherThe Ring General Gunther has not been on TV since his World Heavyweight Championship loss at SummerSlam. The star is rumored to face John Cena in the latter’s final match on December 13, at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and was expected to confront the Franchise Player at Crown Jewel.Fans waited for Gunther’s music to hit the scene while Cena was making his exit from the arena following his victory against AJ Styles, but the WWE Universe was left disappointed just waiting for Gunther’s return. A potential return from the Ring General at Crown Jewel itself would have added more intrigue to the storyline for Cena’s final match.#1. No interferences in the main eventThe main event of Crown Jewel featured Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes battling for the Crown Jewel Championship. Both men made headlines with their performance, but the ending moments featured the Visionary pinning the American Nightmare for the first time in his career and picking up the victory.While Rollins' win was the perfect decision, fans expected an interference to lead to the victory. However, with WWE featuring no interferences, the victory for Rollins completely buried Rhodes and ended up questioning his position as the top guy in the company. Fans will now have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars in the future.