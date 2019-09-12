4 Things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week (10th September 2019)

Kofi Kingston delivered a Boom Drop on Randy Orton

After an exciting show from this week's RAW, it was time for SmackDown Live to deliver a solid show at the Madison Square Garden. The last show before Clash of Champions 2019 was spectacular, with a number of good matches on display.

The semifinal stages of the King of the Ring came to an end as Chad Gable made his way into the summit clash after he defeated Shane McMahon, who took part in the bout in place of Elias, with the latter ruled out of the competition due to an injury.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who was pinned by Charlotte Flair on RAW made a statement as she overcame a stiff challenge from Ember Moon while The Miz finished victorious in a duel against Andrade.

Daniel Bryan skipped SmackDown Live this week, but Erick Rowan and Roman Reigns hyped their upcoming encounter at Clash of Champions with a massive brawl on this episode while as a buildup to the Women's Tag Team Championship on Sunday, Nikki Cross pinned Mandy Rose on the Blue Brand.

The Undertaker made a special appearance as The Phenom delivered a vicious Chokeslam to Sami Zayn. SmackDown Live was definitely enjoyable this week. Here are four things WWE made clear on the Blue Brand this week.

#4 Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will fight at Hell in a Cell

Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon met at SummerSlam earlier this year where The Best in the World was handed a defeat. The rivalry continued after SummerSlam and many fans expected to see them collide at Clash of Champions but that clash is not on the cards.

Yet, the rivalry has taken an interesting turn in the last few weeks. Kevin Owens was part of the King of the Ring tournament, but he couldn't clear the first round as Shane McMahon was the primary reason why Owens was eliminated from the tournament.

Interestingly, Owens was the special guest referee of the semifinal match this week as Shane McMahon took on Chad Gable. Though Owens put an end to the clash with a fast count, McMahon misused his power to make it a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Given the continuation of the rivalry, Owens and Shane could face each other at Hell in a Cell, which is set to take place in October. As a matter of fact, the two Superstars already faced each other two years ago at Hell in a Cell and the match mainevented the pay-per-view.

