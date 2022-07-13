4 things WWE NXT got right this week: Tag team implodes; Apollo Crews attacked

A loaded episode of WWE NXT kicked off this week. Mandy Rose was booked to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez in the main event of the show.

Giovanni Vinci and Apollo Crews kicked off their rivalry in the ring as they competed in a singles match. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner also got a match against each other on Tuesday night.

Indi Hartwell impressed fans by putting on a good performance against Lash Legend. Sanga also picked up a dominant victory over Duke Hudson this week. It looks like the creative team is trying to build Sanga as a future challenger for Bron Breakker.

It was a good episode of NXT this week and had a couple of surprises in store for the fans. Check out the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s show.

#4. Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo picked up a convincing win

Tony D'Angelo has been holding the mid-card together

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade were ready for a big challenge on WWE NXT this Tuesday. They took on Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in a tag team match.

Stacks took most of the punishment early as Enofe and Blade went on a roll. D’Angelo tagged in and turned the tides with some big moves. Stacks got some near falls but failed to put the babyfaces away.

D’Angelo sent Enofe into the ring steps and dominated his opponents. He dodged a charging Blade and hit his finisher for the win.

After the match, D’Angelo ordered Joaquin Wilde and Del Toro to attack Blade. The two initially hesitated but then obeyed The Don. The match was entertaining and helped The Family stay relevant on the show.

It will be interesting to see how Santos Escobar reacts once he returns to the ring again. Will he join forces with D’Angelo or go after him in hopes of taking him out of NXT?

#3. Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner went hard at each other on WWE NXT

Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner squared off in a one-on-one contest this week. Sikoa attacked Wagner as he was on the way to the ring, and the two men could not be separated from there on.

They tackled each other to the floor and exchanged headbutts. Wagner got the upper hand and hit some moves to get a near fall. Sikoa came back hard at his opponent and nearly knocked him out with a few strikes.

He hit a Samoan Drop and a hip attack before Wagner rolled out of the ring to avoid a pin. Sikoa followed him as the two men got into a brawl outside. They fought all around the ring and the referee counted them out to end the match. They fought all the way to the parking lot where Sikoa threw Robert Stone in a trash can.

The two men showed good chemistry in the ring, and it made sense to end the match. The rivalry between the two superstars will continue beyond just one match, which will be beneficial for them. Wagner is slowly improving in the ring, which is good to see.

#2. Apollo Crews and Giovanni Vinci put on a great show

Apollo Crews and Giovanni Vinci worked great together

The battle between two of the best performers in WWE NXT kicked off as Apollo Crews took on Giovanni Vinci. Crews struggled to stay on his feet early on as Vinci took him down with some tackles and clotheslines.

The two traded chops after which a dropkick took Vinci off his feet. They battled outside the ring where Vinci sent Apollo into the barricades. They also exchanged some big moves in the ring as Crews tried to gain the upper hand again.

Vinci showcased his strength with a big vertical suplex to knock the wind out of his opponent. The former Intercontinental Champion answered with a powerbomb, but Vinci rolled out of the ring.

Xyon Quinn came out of the crowd and attacked Crews behind the referee’s back. The former Imperium member took advantage and hit a big powerbomb for the win. It was an exciting match between two great superstars.

NXT did well to protect Apollo Crews with the finish. Vinci needed a big win to come across as a major threat to the top of the roster. He has already proven himself to be a solid singles competitor.

#1. Cora Jade turned heel to cost Roxanne Perez the WWE NXT Women’s Championship match

Roxanne Perez was found attacked in the parking lot before her NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose. The champion came out for the main event but there was no challenger. Cora Jade made her entry and said she would take her partner’s place in the match. However, Roxanne Perez came out and decided to compete in the match even though she was injured.

Perez tried to take advantage early on, but Rose used her injuries to punish her. Perez continued to impress with big moves and went for the Pop Rox early. The NXT Women’s Champion blocked it and tried to take her challenger out.

Jacy Jayne distracted the referee and Jade attacked Perez with the tag team championship belt. Mandy Rose took advantage of the situation and hit the bicycle knee for the win.

After the match, Jade continued to beat down her partner with a skateboard as the show went off air. It was a good main event that showed just how good Perez is in the ring. The finish helped Rose retain her title while building a new rivalry between Jade and Perez. This is something the creative team did between Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez not too long ago.

However, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships will suffer because of Jade’s actions. It will be interesting to see how the creative team handles that angle.

