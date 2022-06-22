4 things WWE NXT got right this week: Massive betrayal; challenger stands tall

On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, the North American Championship was on the line this week as Tony D'Angelo challenged Carmelo Hayes. It wasn't the only big match booked for the show, as fans got to watch some entertaining contests throughout the night.

Grayson Waller and Solo Sikoa kicked off the night with one of the best matches on the show. The two men are pushing ahead as two of the best competitors on the brand.

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp teamed up for a tag team match together on the show. The two men worked together and gave their opponents a tough time.

Von Wagner defeated Brook Jensen with ease in a quick match. The match between Alba Fyre and Lash Legend ended in a disqualification, and their rivalry will likely stretch for a few more weeks.

The NXT Women's Tag Team Championship picture also heated up this week as two teams challenged Toxic Attraction for the titles. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will now face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a No.1 Contender's match next week.

This week's episode had the right amount of action and drama to make it enjoyable. Check out the four things WWE NXT got right on this week's show.

#4. Grayson Waller picked up a much-needed victory over Solo Sikoa

Grayson Waller took on Solo Sikoa in the first match of WWE NXT this week. Sikoa used his strength to level Waller early on, and the match spilled over to the ringside.

Waller used his surroundings well and sent Sikoa to the floor. The big man came back with an elbow strike to stun the Aussie. Waller continued to give Sikoa a tough time and hit him with a kick for a near fall.

He fought out of the Samoan Drop but fell prey to it soon after. The Street Champion hit a superkick and charged at Waller. The heel sidestepped and sent him into the exposed turnbuckles. A rolling cutter followed that awarded Waller a much-needed win.

Grayson Waller quickly became a big name after making his debut. He had a match against AJ Styles, but the creative team hasn't been able to give him the momentum ever since.

The victory will provide him the boost he needs to get in contention for a title. He could work his way up and become Bron Breakker's next challenger.

#3. Diamond Mine took down Legado del Fantasma

Fans of Diamond Mine got to see something new this week as Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp teamed up for a match. The two superstars took on Legado del Fantasma.

Stacks and Two Dimes came out with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro to watch the match closely. Strong and Kemp made quick tags to keep the pressure on their opponents. Del Toro came back with a big crossbody to take back control.

A backbreaker from Strong nearly earned him the win, but Wilde broke the pin. Kemp was sent outside the ring, and Stack and Two Dimes tried to interfere. Two Dimes accidentally tripped Del Toro, setting up Roderick Strong to hit a running knee to win.

The match was good and brought the best out of both teams. It was good to see Strong perform in a tag team match again. Kemp was impressive and looked to be a good prospect. Diamond Mine has been doing well on the NXT brand. The creative team will look to book more engaging storylines around the faction.

Meanwhile, tensions between Legado del Fantasma and Tony D'Angelo's men heated up after the finish.

#2. Cameron Grimes got the better of Edris Enofe on WWE NXT

Is this the best version of Cameron Grimes?

Edris Enofe challenged Cameron Grimes to a match this week. The Richest Man in NXT took some strikes at Enofe, but the newcomer was ready to take much more. A crossbody nearly earned Grimes the win before he took a jumping knee and went outside the ring.

Enofe hit a dive outside the ring and kept the pressure on the former NXT North American Champion for some time. He missed a 450 Splash, allowing Grimes to take advantage and hit a slam followed by the Cave-In for the win.

It was a short match that did what was required. Enofe put on a strong showing against the veteran NXT Superstar. Grimes needed the win to gain some momentum ahead of his potential match against Bron Breakker.

The Technical Savage shook hands with Enofe and Malik Blade after the match. The spot was likely booked to make him an endearing prospect to the fans once again.

#1. Santos Escobar cost Tony D'Angelo the NXT North American Championship match

Carmelo Hayes benefitted from the heat between Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar on WWE NXT

The main event of NXT saw Tony D'Angelo challenge Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship. The Family and Legado del Fantasma accompanied Tony out for his big match against Hayes.

The heel used his power to take down the champion early on before his partners got up on the apron. Melo used the distraction to get back at D'Angelo and took him down with some good strikes.

Trick Williams tried to protect Melo from Tony's associates but could not hold them off for long. Tony sent Hayes into the steel steps and worked over him for some time.

D'Angelo's associates distracted the referee while Santos Escobar looked to pass the brass knuckles to Tony. However, he tossed the weapon to the NXT North American Champion instead, who knocked out his challenger and picked up the win.

The betrayal was on the cards, and the creative team did not waste too much time booking the angle. It was a good way to protect the two superstars who competed in the match.

NXT is backing Melo as the champion and is probably preparing him for something bigger. Meanwhile, the rivalry between The Family and Legado del Fantasma will kick off once again ahead of The Great American Bash.

