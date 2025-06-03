4 Things WWE subtly told us on the RAW before Money in the Bank 2025

We are just days away from WWE Money in the Bank 2025. This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was the go-home edition of the red show before the upcoming premium live event. Fans witnessed major MITB qualifying matches and an unexpected ending to the show.

For those who missed the show, El Grande Americano defeated CM Punk and AJ Styles to qualify for the men's ladder match. In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on the red show before MITB 2025.

#4. Sami Zayn may turn heel soon

Over the past few months, WWE has hinted at Sami Zayn's heel turn many times. On this week's RAW, Zayn was confronted by Karrion Kross in a backstage area.

Kross claimed that the former OG Bloodline member was a bad guy. However, Zayn didn't seem to agree with the former NXT Champion's opinion. The Doom Walker ended the segment by saying that he might be wrong, but he could be right, too. This is a subtle confirmation that the former Intercontinental Champion may soon turn heel in the company.

#3. Carlito taken off WWE television

Carlito recently announced that he was leaving WWE as his contract was set to expire. Besides The Caribbean Bad Apple, R-Truth also confirmed his departure from the Triple H-led promotion.

The WWE Universe started a massive chant on RAW to bring back Truth. Amid this, WWE quietly took Carlito off television. Fans noticed this in a backstage segment featuring The Judgment Day, where there was no PS5 in the faction's clubhouse. The company didn't reference Carlito at all, confirming the veteran has been removed from TV.

#2. Becky Lynch seems set to win at MITB

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are set to lock horns in a Women's Intercontinental Title match at Money in the Bank 2025. On the RAW before MITB, the two stars engaged in an intense promo segment, which concluded with a brawl.

The champion ultimately stood tall, meaning she might lose at the premium live event. Usually, the star who gains the advantage ahead of a major show ends up losing the contest. This is a subtle confirmation that Lynch is seemingly on the path to winning the championship at Money in the Bank 2025.

#1. Roxanne Perez will eventually join The Judgment Day

Roxanne Perez was once again featured in The Judgment Day's storyline on RAW. The former NXT Women's Champion helped Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeat The War Raiders. Perez even confronted Liv Morgan backstage and asked whether she wanted help. The former Women's World Champion rejected the proposal.

Morgan later failed to qualify for the Women's MITB Ladder Match. The events of this week's show indicated that The Prodigy will eventually join the villainous faction on RAW.

