4 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event

The final episode of WWE RAW before Saturday Night's Main event ended with a massive brawl. CM Punk and Sami Zayn confronted Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in the ring, leading to a heated exchange between them.

Besides this, Logan Paul also made his presence felt by attacking Jey Uso once again before their upcoming showdown.

In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on WWE RAW before SNME.

#4. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory's split is imminent in WWE

Tension between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory continues to escalate on RAW each week. Last week, Theory declared that Waller would face Sheamus in the ring this week on the red brand. During the match, when the 35-year-old star tried to avoid further blows from The Celtic Warrior, the former United States Champion stopped him in his tracks.

It led to the former WWE Champion using the distraction and defeating Waller. This subtly hints that the split of these two stars is imminent in the Stamford-based promotion. While things have been simmering for quite some time now, the fan reaction for Theory in recent weeks might just be the factor that results in the break-up finally happening.

#3. Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day as Dom’s new girlfriend?

Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to the Judgment Day on WWE RAW recently. However, the former Universal Champion clarified that Perez was not an official member of the group but would aid Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez when needed.

The actions of the former NXT Women's Champion subtly hinted that she might be the next girlfriend of Dominik Mysterio. Roxanne gifted chicken nuggets to Dom Dom, seemingly showing that she is flirting with him.

This led to speculation that Roxanne could be part of a long-term storyline with the villainous faction, and with Liv Morgan missing WWE TV due to her filming commitments, Perez could be fighting for the IC Champion's hand next.

#2. Zoey Stark was supposed to take the pinfall

Zoey Stark clashed against Rhea Ripley and returning Kairi Sane on RAW this week, with the winner qualifying for the Women's MITB ladder match. During the match, Zoey suffered an unfortunate injury, leading to her needing to be taken backstage without completing the match.

It seems that this incident led to a significant change in the qualifying match as Rhea pinned Kairi to emerge as the victor. It's crucial to note that the former Women's Tag Team Champion has just returned to the red brand, and a returning star rarely takes a pinfall loss.

So, it subtly indicates that, while initially, the plans could have been for Zoey Stark to take the pinfall loss, after the unplanned injury, Kairi had to take the pin on RAW this week.

#1. Logan Paul isn't winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title at SNME

Logan Paul and Jey Uso are set to lock horns at Saturday Night's Main Event, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. With The Maverick standing tall on the RAW go-home episode of this NBC special event, it is clear that Logan isn't winning the title at the show.

It has often been observed that the star who stands tall during the go-home episode before the actual match usually takes the loss. So, seeing as Logan Paul knocked out The YEET Master in the ending moments on Monday night, it hints that Jey would retain the gold in his upcoming title defense.

