4 things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Saturday Night’s Main Event

The latest episode of WWE RAW concluded in an earth-shaking manner when Roman Reigns finally made his return. The Original Tribal Chief destroyed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and bashed them from the ring.

The former Undisputed Champion returned when Breakker and Reed were annihilating Jey Uso & CM Punk after the new Big Dog's loss against the Second City Saint. Besides this, there is a significant development for SummerSlam 2025.

In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night RAW this week.

#4. Bayley seemingly written off television

Bayley locked horns against Lyra Valkyria in a 2 out of 3 falls match, with the winner facing Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2025. The match was filled with great action, but the Hugger suffered the loss. Following this, the former Damage CTRL leader was visibly upset.

With Bayley now having no clear direction ahead of SummerSlam 2025, the loss of the 36-year-old star on RAW may subtly confirm that she might be written off television. Many fans believe that the former SmackDown Women's Champion may return at SummerSlam as a heel star to cost Valkyria.

#3. Bron Breakker will be getting a major push in the absence of Seth Rollins

The Dog of WWE shocked everyone with his incredible performance in the Gauntlet match. Breakker defeated Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in this massive showdown. Before the main event match, Paul Heyman even hyped Bron in a heated confrontation with Gunther, marking him as the next big thing in the Stamford-based promotion.

So, despite the loss against CM Punk in the final of the Gauntlet match, it subtly suggests that Breakker will be getting a major push in the company. This is particularly after Seth Rollins' absence due to real-life injury.

#2. Seth Rollins could be absent from WWE for a longer time

Paul Heyman was asked for an update about the Visionary in a backstage segment. Instead of giving straightforward news, the Oracle reminded everyone about the timeline of Rollins' MITB briefcase.

Heyman asserted that the Architect has a whole year to cash in his MITB briefcase, and he is allowed to seize the opportunity till June next year.

The words of the Wiseman confirm that the briefcase will remain in the hands of the Revolutionary despite the injury. Additionally, it subtly implies that Rollins will be out of action for a longer period.

#1. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

The OTC's WWE return has already generated major buzz. Fans are curious to see what's next for the Original Tribal Chief after his comeback. With the injury of Rollins, there is speculation that Roman might clash against Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2025.

Meanwhile, after looking at the development on WWE RAW, it seems that Reigns and Jey Uso could be heading for a tag team match at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The OG Bloodline reunion could lead to Roman and Jey clashing against Reed and Breakker at SummerSlam this year.

