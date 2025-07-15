3 Reasons why Roman Reigns returned to WWE RAW

Roman Reigns is finally back on WWE RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event & Evolution. The Original Tribal Chief destroyed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed upon his comeback tonight. The crowd blew the roof of the arena with the return of the former Undisputed WWE Champion and chanted his name till the end of the show.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Reigns returned to the latest edition of WWE RAW.

#3. To rescue Jey Uso from a beatdown

Roman Reigns didn't make his return during the Gauntlet match but instead surprised everyone afterward. This happened when Seth Rollins' faction was destroying Jey Uso and CM Punk following Bron Breakker's loss.

The Samoan star was the one who aided Punk to defeat Breakker and even the odds against the Tsunami. When Reed was about to deliver a double Tsunami to Punk and Jey, Roman Reigns made his return.

After throwing Bron and Reed off the ring, a reunion between the OG Bloodline members also took place. It's crucial to note that the OTC didn't shake hands with Punk. This shows that he somewhat returned to rescue his real-life cousin.

#2. To take revenge on Bron Breakker for his actions

Following WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns made an appearance on RAW to seek revenge against Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman. However, the Only Tribal Chief was attacked by Bron Breakker, who disclosed his alliance with the Visionary heel alliance.

This attack led to Roman being written off television, and since then, Reigns had disappeared from the company. The reason why the former Undisputed WWE Champion made his return in tonight's RAW could be to exact his revenge against the Seth Rollins faction members.

Even Michael Cole has mentioned that the OTC never forgets, which hints that Breakker's past actions led to Reigns' return on Monday Night RAW.

#1. To set up Roman Reigns' SummerSlam 2025 match

Seth Rollins is currently dealing with an injury that led to his absence from the latest edition of WWE RAW. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is still advertised to be part of SummerSlam 2025. This could be another reason behind his return on RAW, as this angle will set up his match for SummerSlam 2025.

The latest edition of the red brand has officially kicked off the road to the Biggest Party of the Summer. This makes Reigns' return a must-see for tonight's show, which finally comes to fruition.

