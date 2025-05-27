4 Things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event

The WWE RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX ended with Seth Rollins defeating Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Rollins got help from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He inadvertently benefited from Dominik Mysterio's interference, too.

Ad

Besides the main event, the Netflix show witnessed Liv Morgan making her return, and more. In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on the RAW following SNME.

#4. Seeds planted for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's breakup

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Liv Morgan suffered a loss against Kairi Sane in her returning match due to Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez's heated argument. The scuffle took place at ringside when Perez was attempting to aid Morgan, but Raquel didn't appreciate her help.

The altercation distracted Morgan and led to her loss. After the bout, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion confronted The Judgment Day backstage and expressed her disappointment with Rodriguez. The creative team seemingly planted the seeds for The Miracle Kid & Raquel's potential breakup with the angle.

Ad

#3. WWE subtly hinted at Sami Zayn's heel turn on RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before competing in the main event, Sami Zayn was featured in a segment with Karrion Kross, where the company seemingly teased The Master Strategist's heel turn.

Karrion Kross confronted Sami Zayn and provoked him by saying that he knew that the Canadian star could never become a world champion in WWE. This wasn't the first time the promotion booked an interaction between The Doom Walker and Zayn. Going by his segments with Kross, the former Intercontinental Champion could embrace his dark side sooner rather than later.

Ad

#2. Finn Balor is the real mastermind behind the chaos within The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was part of multiple segments on RAW. Amid all the chaos, the only member of the villainous faction who was happy was Finn Balor. The former Universal Champion was even seen laughing when Liv Morgan caught Dominik and Perez interacting backstage upon her comeback.

Ad

The segments on RAW imply that Balor is the real mastermind behind the issues within The Judgment Day.

#1. Karrion Kross might join Seth Rollins' faction

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn's backstage conversation might have hinted at The Master Strategist's heel turn. However, fans also noticed an interesting detail about Kross' hairdo on this week's RAW. He was sporting a hairstyle similar to that of Seth Rollins. This sparked speculation about The Doom Walker forming an alliance with The Visionary.

Recently, Rollins recruited Bronson Reed to his faction, and he could now combine forces with Kross to dominate the RAW roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More