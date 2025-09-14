4 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week

By Love Verma
Published Sep 14, 2025 03:23 GMT
WWE
Brock Lesnar appeared on SmackDown [Image credits: SmackDown on Netflix]

WWE SmackDown this week concluded with the return of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare attacked Drew McIntyre, leading to a title match being booked for Wrestlepalooza. Besides this, the show witnessed an appearance from Brock Lesnar, who targeted R-Truth.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on the latest edition of the blue show.

#4. Randy Orton out of WWE Wrestlepalooza

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

McIntyre vs. Randy Orton was expected to take place at Wrestlepalooza. However, WWE booked them in a match on SmackDown this week. With the return of The American Nightmare, McIntyre vs. Rhodes is official for Wrestlepalooza. This subtly confirms that The Apex Predator will not compete at the forthcoming event.

Even if Orton makes an appearance on the show, he will likely not be part of the match card.

#3. Sami Zayn vs. Brock Lesnar is not happening anytime soon

Last week, Brock Lesnar destroyed Sami Zayn and John Cena. The Beast interfered in the duo's United States Championship match. Given the angle, many believed that Zayn would face Lesnar soon. However, on this week's SmackDown, The Master Strategist did not address the assault.

Ad

Zayn remains focused on defending the United States Title. This confirms that a match between the SmackDown star and Lesnar is not happening anytime soon. The Beast was booked in a segment with R-Truth this past Friday, and he destroyed the former Tag Team Champion.

If there were plans for Lesnar vs. Zayn, the United States Champion might have reacted to the attack by The Beast.

#2. Nia Jax will continue to be pushed

Ad

Nia Jax made a major statement on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown when she destroyed Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton. The Irresistible Force attacked the duo during their WWE Women's Title match.

Jax even executed her finishing move on the champion and stood tall on the show. This is a subtle confirmation that the Triple H-led creative team will continue to push the former Women's Champion.

The Irresistible Force also hinted that she was eyeing the WWE Women's Championship held by Stratton.

Ad

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura is coming back soon

Ad

During a backstage segment on the blue brand, eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe spotted Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style was lurking in the background during Sami Zayn's segment. This was an indication that Nakamura might return soon and set his sights on the United States Champion.

The last time Nakamura competed on SmackDown was June 13, 2025, when he participated in the King of the Ring Tournament. Now, a feud between Shinsuke and Sami seems imminent.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications