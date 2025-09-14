4 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown this week concluded with the return of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare attacked Drew McIntyre, leading to a title match being booked for Wrestlepalooza. Besides this, the show witnessed an appearance from Brock Lesnar, who targeted R-Truth.In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on the latest edition of the blue show.#4. Randy Orton out of WWE WrestlepaloozaChanMan @ChandranTheManLINKDrew Mcintyre beating Randy Orton CLEAN. I love this for Drew. This doesn't hurt Randy one bit. #SmackDownMcIntyre vs. Randy Orton was expected to take place at Wrestlepalooza. However, WWE booked them in a match on SmackDown this week. With the return of The American Nightmare, McIntyre vs. Rhodes is official for Wrestlepalooza. This subtly confirms that The Apex Predator will not compete at the forthcoming event.Even if Orton makes an appearance on the show, he will likely not be part of the match card.#3. Sami Zayn vs. Brock Lesnar is not happening anytime soonLast week, Brock Lesnar destroyed Sami Zayn and John Cena. The Beast interfered in the duo's United States Championship match. Given the angle, many believed that Zayn would face Lesnar soon. However, on this week's SmackDown, The Master Strategist did not address the assault.Zayn remains focused on defending the United States Title. This confirms that a match between the SmackDown star and Lesnar is not happening anytime soon. The Beast was booked in a segment with R-Truth this past Friday, and he destroyed the former Tag Team Champion.If there were plans for Lesnar vs. Zayn, the United States Champion might have reacted to the attack by The Beast.#2. Nia Jax will continue to be pushedNia Jax made a major statement on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown when she destroyed Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton. The Irresistible Force attacked the duo during their WWE Women's Title match.Jax even executed her finishing move on the champion and stood tall on the show. This is a subtle confirmation that the Triple H-led creative team will continue to push the former Women's Champion.The Irresistible Force also hinted that she was eyeing the WWE Women's Championship held by Stratton.#1. Shinsuke Nakamura is coming back soonWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKShinsuke Nakamura was lurking in the background during both of Sami Zayn’s backstage segments tonight #SmackDownDuring a backstage segment on the blue brand, eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe spotted Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style was lurking in the background during Sami Zayn's segment. This was an indication that Nakamura might return soon and set his sights on the United States Champion.The last time Nakamura competed on SmackDown was June 13, 2025, when he participated in the King of the Ring Tournament. Now, a feud between Shinsuke and Sami seems imminent.