4 things WWE subtly told us on WrestleMania 41 Saturday

WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday ended with Seth Rollins defeating Roman Reigns & CM Punk after the shocking actions of Paul Heyman. The outcome came after the Wiseman double-crossed the OTC and the Voice of the Voiceless and joined hands with the Visionary.
Elsewhere on the card, Jey Uso emerged as the new World Heavyweight Champion in the opening of the Show of Shows. In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on WrestleMania 41 Night 1.
#4. Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns is part of a long-term storyline
Seth Rollins pinned Roman Reigns to emerge victorious in the Triple Threat match, which could indicate that the Stamford-based promotion is planning a long-term storyline between these two stars. Also, it isn't the first time the Stamford-based promotion has planted seeds for another showdown between the former Shield brothers.
Reigns and Rollins have some unfinished business since their Royal Rumble 2022 match. This all subtly confirms that Rollins vs Reigns is a part of a long-term storyline which may culminate in a massive match between the two.
#3. Tiffany Stratton isn't losing the WWE Women's title anytime soon
Tiffany Stratton is still your WWE Women's Champion as she defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. It's important to note that the rest of the champions all lost their title defenses, and new champions were crowned.
This subtly indicates that WWE may have some long-term plans for Tiffany as Champion, and she might not be losing the title anytime soon.
#2. Jacob Fatu is now seemingly a singles star on SmackDown
WWE has hinted at a Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa feud, but things ended up in favour of the Samoan Werewolf as he dethroned LA Knight and became the new US Champion.
This title change subtly confirms that the company may have the intention to make Jacob Fatu a singles star. So, fans could witness him in more singles action rather than merely being part of the new Bloodline under Sikoa.
#1. Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman's association may be part of The Rock's big plans
Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman's association has already left the fans buzzing. However, fans on the internet are talking about some major theories concerning this new alliance. One fan pointed out the entrance of Rollins as an indicator, as the Visionary used a flamethrower during his grand entry.
This is similar to what The Rock did during his entrance at WrestleMania 32. So the comparison has sparked the possibility that WWE may have subtly hinted that the Heyman and Rollins angle is somewhat linked with the Final Boss.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.