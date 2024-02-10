4-time champion to return and confront Bayley on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential twist

Bayley is scheduled to address her departure from Damage CTRL and her decision to challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship tonight on SmackDown. A former Women's Tag Team Champion could return to confront the veteran later tonight.

The Role Model won the Women's Royal Rumble match last month and appeared destined for a bout against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. However, the 34-year-old overheard her former stablemates plotting to betray her last week on the blue brand and got a jump start on the faction.

She hid a pipe under the ring ahead of time and was ready for The Kabuki Warriors' attack from behind. The Women's Royal Rumble winner fought off her former stablemates and had a staredown with WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky at the end of the segment.

Dakota Kai has been a part of Damage CTRL since the group's inception and was not present for the altercation last week. The former champion suffered a torn ACL last May but has made several appearances on WWE television while recovering from the injury.

Kai could confront Bayley tonight on SmackDown and reveal which side she is on after Damage CTRL has become fractured. She could either side with the group's original leader or align with Iyo Sky and The Kabuki Warriors. Kai may also potentially attempt to become the group's new leader now that Bayley has been taken out of the picture.

Bill Apter believes Dakota Kai will replace Bayley as the leader of Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently suggested that the company could make Dakota Kai the new leader of Damage CTRL.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk last month, Apter commented on the possibility of Dakota Kai being behind Damage CTRL slowly turning their back on Bayley. The veteran journalist noted that commentary was discussing the possibility as well during an episode of SmackDown last month, and the plan could have already been set in motion.

"The commentators were talking about it. They really have set that in motion at this point."

Damage CTRL's storyline has been very entertaining so far. Only time will tell if Dakota Kai gets involved and confronts Bayley in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.

