4-time champion to return to WWE after 5 years for one final match against John Cena? Exploring the possibility

John Cena has been at the top of the WWE roster since the beginning of his Farewell Tour, along with his surprising heel turn. The Franchise Player has been unstoppable till now and has defeated some of the biggest names, starting to prove himself as the last real champion.

Ad

While Cena has defeated some of the biggest names in the industry throughout his career, one man who has been waiting to face the Franchise Player is former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona. After leaving the company in 2020, the erstwhile Zack Ryder has proved himself to be one of the best wrestlers on the planet on the independent scene, and fans have been hoping to see him back in the company.

While Cardona has been making fans wait for his WWE return, he recently revealed that he has been waiting to meet John Cena in the squared circle. In a recent tweet, Matt recalled his match with Cena a decade ago, stating that there are only a few more months left to get his rematch before the Franchise Player retires, teasing a potential return after five years of leaving the company.

Ad

Trending

"TIME FLIES! 10 years ago on Long Island I wrestled @johncena with the cast of Entourage watching my back. Even though I didn’t get the VICTORY, it’s still a career highlight! Entourage is one of if not my favorite TV shows of all time. The show gave @myers_wrestling & I the idea to pitch becoming the Edgeheads. If we didn’t become the Edgeheads, who knows where we’d be today. Only a few more months to get another match with John before he retires," Cardona tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This could be the ultimate explanation the four-time WWE champion uses to make his much-awaited return for the first time in more than five years. The star has proved himself in the industry and could return to confront John Cena for one final match between them before the latter's retirement.

John Cena is set for massive action at WWE Money in the Bank

John Cena defeated R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event last week, making headlines all around the world. On a mission to ruin wrestling, Cena interfered in the main event between Jey Uso and Logan Paul, trying to help the social media sensation win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

However, Cody Rhodes came out to Jey’s rescue and later announced a massive tag team match against Cena and Paul at Money in the Bank. This would mark the first time Cena teams up with Logan Paul, and also the first time the American Nightmare returns to action since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Considering the potential of the stars, it is easy to predict that some massive action might unfold at MITB. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store in the next few weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More