4-time champion teases massive WWE return after 5 years for one final match against John Cena 

John Cena's Farewell Tour is one of the biggest storylines in World Wrestling Entertainment right now. His Undisputed WWE Title reign has already seen him facing one of his oldest rivals, Randy Orton. Now, Matt Cardona, who also has history with The Leader of Cenation, has teased a final match against him before the 48-year-old walks away into the sunset for good.

Ad

Cena won the title after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He followed this up by besting Orton at Backlash. Though it remains to be seen who emerges as John Cena's next challenger, for now, he's gearing up for a Tag Team Match at Money in the Bank 2025, where he and Logan will face Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Amid this, Matt Cardona has issued a tweet celebrating the 10th anniversary of his match against John Cena. He added that the showdown was among the most cherished moments of his career. The former Zack Ryder also hinted at a potential rematch with Cena before the latter called it quits by the end of 2025.

Ad

Trending

"TIME FLIES! 10 years ago on Long Island I wrestled @johncena with the cast of Entourage watching my back. Even though I didn’t get the VICTORY, it’s still a career highlight! Entourage is one of if not my favorite TV shows of all time. The show gave @myers_wrestling & I the idea to pitch becoming the Edgeheads. If we didn’t become the Edgeheads, who knows where we’d be today. Only a few more months to get another match with John before he retires," Cardona tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt Cardona was a part of WWE until 2020, when he became a victim of the budget cuts. However, there's been plenty of chatter about his return in recent months, especially considering his wife, Chelsea Green, is also with WWE.

John Cena defeated R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

When The Leader of Cenation embarked upon his Farewell Tour earlier this year, not many expected him to have a feud with R-Truth. However, WWE chose to head in this unlikely direction in the last few weeks, which culminated with a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event 39.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Even though John Cena made quick work of Truth, the short rivalry proved to be one of the most compelling stories of the year in all of wrestling. While WWE's future plans for Cena are now clear, it remains to be seen how they follow up with R-Truth, who has generated plenty of momentum with the feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More