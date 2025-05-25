John Cena attempts major interference at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event; fails miserably

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena tried to interfere in a major title match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Cenation Leader failed to execute his plan after Cody Rhodes' huge return.

After defeating R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena came face to face with Jey Uso in a backstage segment. Cena told Jey that he wanted to ruin wrestling by retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship and was hoping for a YouTuber like Logan Paul to win the World Heavyweight Championship against Uso.

In the last stages of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul, The Yeet Master hit an Uso Splash on his opponent and went in for a pin, but John Cena showed up out of nowhere to pull the referee out of the ring. The 17-time World Champion then started hitting Jey to help The Maverick. However, he was soon stopped in his tracks by a returning Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare took Cena out with a Cross Rhodes, and the match ultimately ended in Jey Uso's favor after he hit his opponent with a Spear and another Uso Splash to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Before the show ended, Cody Rhodes announced that he would be teaming up with Jey Uso to face John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank 2025.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cena and Rhodes' feud going forward in WWE.

