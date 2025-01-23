4-time NJPW champion to help Solo Sikoa win the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match? Exploring the chances

Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala on January 6, 2025, when WWE RAW debuted on Netflix, but he still seems determined to prove himself. Ideally, he still wants to pursue the Undisputed WWE Championship, and the best way to achieve that would be by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Even though he hasn't officially announced himself for the match, The Street Champion may enter the 30-man Royal Rumble bout at some point. However, given that Roman Reigns will already be in the ring, the leader of the new Bloodline might need some help from outside.

Even though Solo Sikoa has other Bloodline members such as Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, there are speculations that the current members might betray him soon. However, there is someone who could help Solo Sikoa during the Royal Rumble 2025. It's none other than Hikuleo!

Hikuleo has reportedly signed with WWE but is yet to make his WWE television debut. However, he is expected to debut on NXT before moving to the main roster. Now, at Royal Rumble 2025, the four-time NJPW champion could make his first official WWE television appearance by ensuring Sikoa does not go over the rope to ringside during the 30-man match.

He could make his appearance from under the ring at the last moment, and push Sikoa back inside the ring, taking the other superstars in the ring by surprise. The Street Champion could use this distraction to pick up the victory by sending the other finalist over the rope.

Veteran explains why WWE is replacing Solo Sikoa with Jacob Fatu

WWE had plans of showing Solo Sikoa as a dominant piece of the puzzle for The Bloodline Saga. However, it didn't quite work out, since even though his interviews were dominating, the overall physical work did not pan out as expected.

Veteran Bill Apter explained that Jacob Fatu is being used by WWE to do what the company had initially planned to do with Solo Sikoa.

"I think what Solo at the beginning was planted to be a Jacob Fatu. But it didn't happen. The whole thing with the finger (gestures Solo's finisher) and everything, very good intimidating interviews. But the physical size of him and the physical work in the ring of him did not paint him to be that killer that you initially thought he was going to be. Jacob Fatu is everything that they wanted to do with Solo."

It's yet to be seen how WWE moves forward with Sikoa as a part of The Bloodline Saga, considering he is not The Tribal Chief anymore.

