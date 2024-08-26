4-time Women's champion to ruin Jey Uso's Intercontinental Title dream? Chances explored

Jey Uso will be in action on tonight's WWE RAW in the first round of the #1 Contenders Tournament. Even though WWE hasn't disclosed his opponent's name, whoever he is, that man is the luckiest superstar on Monday Night RAW tonight.

WWE has been subtly pushing Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso's story. The Stamford-based promotion hasn't blown it out of proportion but has dropped easter eggs for the WWE Universe. We have seen Uso offer to take The Eradicator to Waffle House, while Ripley has answered with "YEET" when asked about her favorite wrestler. Unfortunately, Uso was missing from WWE RAW the past couple of weeks when The Judgment Day was assaulting Ripley and Damian Priest, but tonight, he will likely be there.

If The Judgment Day assaults The Terror Twins on tonight's RAW, Jey Uso can be expected to run out to the arena to save them. If Uso and Priest work together, they will be able to fend off The Judgment Day members. Unfortunately for Main Event Jey, this save might cost him the match because four-time women's champion Liv Morgan is known for petty acts of revenge.

If Uso aligns himself with The Terror Twins against The Judgment Day, Morgan can cause a distraction during his tournament match. The distraction will allow his opponent to take down Main Event Jey, ending his Intercontinental Championship dream.

Rikishi believes WWE isn't the only place for Jey Uso

The 'YEET' master is one of WWE's most valuable assets at the moment. His popularity remains unmatched, and he definitely has more in the tank. Unfortunately, WWE isn't using his momentum to its maximum potential and hasn't booked Jey Uso the way he deserves to be.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi pointed out that if Uso wanted, he could move out of WWE and join AEW since he has come a long way.

“We already know, the kid is so good. WWE ain't the only spot. He could probably go to AEW if he wanted to write his own ticket, maybe more than what WWE's making on him.”

It's possible WWE is avoiding booking Jey in anything too intense on Monday Night RAW since he might be re-inserted into The Bloodline storyline with Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

