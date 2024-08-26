Rikishi reveals why Jey Uso doesn't complain despite WWE not pushing him consistently

Main Event Jey Uso has the WWE Universe spellbound with his character right now. Every week, the spectators show high energy during his entrance, his matches, and even his in-ring and backstage promos. However, while The Uce built this hype for himself after branching out on his singles career, the Stamford-based promotion has yet to put a singles belt on him.

Jey Uso has fought high-profile opponents like Gunther and Damian Priest but has lost these matches. Moreover, he was also superseded by Bron Breakker as Sami Zayn’s challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. In the latest episode of the RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi expressed his disappointment with his son’s booking.

However, he also stated why, despite the underwhelming push he is receiving, The Yeet Man is doing his job without any complaints.

"This is my flesh and blood. My flesh and blood that's pounding in his body day in, day out. I don't see it when I see him. I see him, you know, he has a family, comes home and just, you know, aching, and you know what I mean? His body's hurting, but he'll never sell it. He'll never sell it because he's not trained that way. He's not trained to quit. He's trained for responsibility."

He continued:

"You sign that dotted line, I'm not talking about the contract. I'm talking about the dotted line for you and yours. That. That's bigger than what the purpose is for a contract with WWE." [34:50 - 35:30]

Rikishi says Jey Uso could join AEW

Notably, Rikishi also noted that Jey Uso has come a long way, and could even leave WWE if he really wanted to. Commenting further about the bad booking Jey Uso supposedly received, Rikishi said that he could become an All Elite wrestler and join Tony Khan’s promotion.

“We already know, the kid is so good. WWE ain't the only spot. He could probably go to AEW if he wanted to write his own ticket, maybe more than what WWE's making on him.” [35:31 - 35:45]

While this seems like a far-fetched step, the WWE Hall of Famer also remarked that he wants to ask his son to take a break. Rikishi said that the writers in the Stamford-based promotion just don’t know what to do with his red-hot character. Thus, their bookings are not doing justice to the momentum Mr. Yeet has built.

It would be interesting to see if The Uce decides to listen to his dad and goes off television for a while.

