4-time world champion to leave WWE and join AEW? Why fans think it might happen

Fans are under the impression a former four-time champion might leave WWE for AEW. The potential signing for Tony Khan’s company is none other than Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior’s recent social media activity has raised speculations about his future with the Stamford-based promotion.

Sheamus hasn’t competed inside the squared circle in nearly eight months. The 46-year-old superstar’s last match was against close friend Adam Copeland (formerly Edge) on the August 18, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sheamus’ contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire in a couple of months and the superstar hasn’t signed a new deal at the time of the writing. He has expressed frustration over his creative direction with the company in the past, something many fans believe could prompt his decision to sign with AEW.

The Great White had previously told a fan to watch soap opera in response to a comment on storylines versus five-star matches. It appears Sheamus wants his current employer to appreciate his work ethic and workhorse mentality.

Which AEW star recently jumped ship to WWE?

The pro wrestling world witnessed the return of a former WWE star to the company several days ago. Shawn Spears returned to WWE NXT this past Tuesday. The former Tye Dillinger showed up unannounced to take out Ridge Holland with a chair shot to the back.

Spears’ first run with the sports entertainment juggernaut had seen him work as a midcarder. He would depart the promotion to work for a then nascent AEW. During his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Spears had a brief program with Cody Rhodes.

He would (inadvertently) give The American Nightmare a concussion with an unprotected chair shot to the head. The angle incurred the wrath of Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) backstage. It remains to be seen how Spears would be booked in his second NXT run.

