“See you in AEW,” “Goodbye” - WWE Universe convinced Sheamus has left the company after posting a cryptic message 

The WWE Universe thinks that Sheamus is leaving the company. His recent cryptic post led everyone to believe that he is saying goodbye to the Stamford-based promotion.

The last time fans saw The Celtic Warrior inside the ring was in August when he wrestled Edge (Adam Copeland) in the latter's farewell match. He has been out of action since then due to a shoulder injury. He had been dropping hints of his return, but now it looks like he might not come back to WWE.

Recently, Sheamus posted a couple of cryptic tweets hinting that he is leaving the Stamford-based promotion. He first tweeted "hi" on his X account. 45 minutes later, he posted another tweet that read, "bye."

The Celtic Warrior's contract is set to expire in the next few months. He was also upset about his storyline with The Bloodline, where he got beat by the heel faction. Taking all these things into account, the fans are now under the impression that the former World Heavyweight Champion is parting ways with WWE.

Check out some fans' comments below:

Jey Uso shares a picture of the gifts he received from fans following WWE RAW

Following his appearance on the Monday Night show this week, Main Event Jey Uso took to his official Instagram account to share a picture of the gifts he received from the fans. The gifts were bracelets.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, The Yeet Master took on Gunther for the latter’s Intercontinental Championship. Despite his best efforts, he was unsuccessful in defeating the champion, all thanks to his heel brother, Jimmy Uso.

This week on the red show, Drew McIntyre mocked Jey Uso for his loss against The Ring General and even attacked him on the show backstage.

What do you have to say about Jey Uso getting bracelets as gifts from his fans? Tell us in the comments section below.