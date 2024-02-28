Jey Uso sends a four-word message after being attacked by former WWE Champion on RAW

Jey Uso took to social media to send a four-word message after being attacked by former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Jey was recently unsuccessful in winning the Intercontinental Championship and ending Gunther's historic reign. An interference by Jimmy Uso led to another major loss for the former Bloodline member.

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, McIntyre mocked Jey for his loss before engaging in a backstage brawl. Jey recently took to his Instagram story to send a four-word message showing off the bracelets he received from his fans.

"BRACELETS FROM MY FANS."

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story below:

What the future has in store for The Yeet Master remains to be seen.

The Usos want to face each other in a singles match in WWE

The Usos have previously admitted that they want to cross paths in a singles match at WrestleMania.

While speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sports, Jimmy Uso stated that The Usos had never pitched the idea of a split. This was before Jimmy betrayed Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

“We never pitched a split. This naturally, organically happened. If Jey is the one right now, let’s go, and Vice versa. What’s kept us wanting to be a tag team has put us here today. We’ve been so, ‘we’re going to be the best da*n tag team in the world,’ which we are. Now we also have a chance to be the best da*n singles champion ever," Jimmy Uso said.

Moreover, Jey Uso admitted that he would like to have a one-on-one match with his brother before his career ended. He also stated that their feud should also involve WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

"Before our career is done. That’s our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It’s like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy," Jey Uso said.

A singles match between Jey and Jimmy Uso could take place at WWE WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Jimmy and Jey facing each other at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!