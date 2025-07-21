  • home icon
4-time World Champion to turn heel on WWE RAW & publicly call out Triple H for big reason? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 21, 2025 07:11 GMT
Triple H
Triple H [Image Source: WWE.com]

Face and heel turns have been one of the most common elements in Triple H's creative era. Numerous superstars have undergone a character change in recent times. Well, it looks like another big name is heading down the same path, and it's none other than Bayley. The four-time world champion could turn heel and make a big declaration on the upcoming episode of RAW.

The Role Model competed in a Number One Contender's match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship last week against Lyra Valkyria. Despite a hard-fought battle, she failed to punch her ticket to SummerSlam 2025. The multi-time women's champion was also left off the card for WrestleMania this year. Therefore, frustration could surely be building within her.

Bayley could publicly call out Triple H tonight for being left out of the card for The Biggest Party of The Summer. She could vent out her frustrations, demanding a match at the event. The Role Model could vow to ruin everything and attack other stars, showcasing her heel side. Unable to hold back her rage, she could also end up demanding a match against SummerSlam host Cardi B.

The popular rap artist expressed her desire to compete at the event while tagging Triple H on X, to which the WWE CCO responded positively. Interestingly, Bayley replied beneath that, stating she was free at SummerSlam. However, Cardi B showed disinterest in the idea of facing her. As a result, The Role Model could end up challenging the popular rapper tonight on RAW.

Bayley could state that if there's no one on the roster whom she could face, she would better go up against the SummerSlam host Cardi B. This could eventually lead to something interesting at MetLife Stadium.

However, the above-mentioned angle is entirely speculative for now, and fans have to wait to see how things turn out in the coming days.

Bayley to infuriate Triple H by ruining a high-stakes SummerSlam match?

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year, and Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make it a successful event. However, Bayley might screw things up as she could invade the Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch.

The embers of resentment could be burning within The Role Model as Valkyria defeated her to win the Number One Contender match. As a result, she could ruin the title match at SummerSlam by costing the 28-year-old. However, this may not sit well with Triple H, who has been going all out to make the event a success.

Bayley ruining a high-stakes match could potentially enrage Triple H. The Chief Content Officer could suspend the multi-time women's champion (in storyline) as punishment for her potential actions. This could perfectly align with her heel character if she undergoes a character change.

The Role Model could remain away from television for a while, only to return and resume her feud for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. While this would be an intriguing situation, it is purely speculation at this point.

