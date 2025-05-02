4-time WWE champion to challenge Aleister Black for a match at Backlash 2025 on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Last week’s WWE SmackDown featured a massive alliance between The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. Furthermore, the A-Lister went to the ring to express his frustrations over stars returning to the company when Aleister Black made his huge return and took out the former WWE Champion with a Black Mass.

Following his return last week, Black is set for a massive battle against The Miz on SmackDown this week, which may feature interference from Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT Champion could come out to help his new friend in defeating the returning star in a massive fashion.

Further, Hayes could challenge Black for a match at WWE’s upcoming Premium Live Event, Backlash 2025, which could end up putting the spotlight on both men. With Black returning to the company after a disappointing run in All Elite Wrestling, a massive match at a stage like Backlash would elevate his status in the industry.

Carmelo Hayes has also been sidelined from several major feuds and premium live events over the past few months, and an opportunity like this could help him elevate his position on the roster and give him a chance to prove why he was considered one of the greatest stars to come out of NXT.

A potential matchup between both men will undoubtedly be a major attraction and could become quite physical.

Zelina Vega addressed Aleister Black’s return to WWE

The new United States Champion had a huge night last week on SmackDown. While she defeated Chelsea Green to become a singles champion in WWE for the first time, her husband, Aleister Black, made a surprising return to the Stamford-based company.

Vega herself addressed her husband’s return during a recent interview on Busted Open. The champion stated that the couple had gone through a lot over the past few months, and Black’s return was bound to come. Further, she also revealed that Aleister Black was hugged by Triple H backstage in a heartfelt moment when The Game said, ‘Welcome home.’

"After everything that both him and I had been through, it felt like, okay, that chapter of 'the crazy' is done, and now we can start this new chapter. I think he was so ready for that. He was so ready to return home. Honestly, my favorite part was – obviously seeing him go out there and do what he does – but Triple H hugging him afterwards and saying ‘welcome home’ was really, really nice," said Vega.

While the couple might not be seen together on TV, they will surely make an impact on the entire roster with a new beginning for them on the blue brand. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for them in the next few weeks.

