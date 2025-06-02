4-time WWE champion to make his last appearance on Monday Night RAW tonight? Exploring the potential

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the go-home edition for Money in the Bank. The feuds and storylines will see one last build before culminating at the spectacle this weekend. However, tonight's show could also mark the end of a four-time WWE champion's tenure in the company after being actively involved on TV for years.

Ad

Carlito, a former Intercontinental Champion, a United States Champion, and a two-time Tag Team Champion, might make his last appearance on RAW tonight. The Caribbean Bad Apple recently posted a heartfelt message on X where he revealed that his contract with WWE would expire in the next two weeks. The company is not renewing his deal, and hence, he has to walk away.

The Puerto Rican star is currently working in The Judgment Day as a comedic character. Triple H could plan his final showing on tonight's episode of RAW to create a pathway to his exit. The creative team could show a potential segment of Carlito suffering an attack or an injury. It could give WWE a solid reason to write him off television for good.

Ad

Trending

The Stamford-based promotion has done the same thing in the past to write off several stars from TV before releasing them. So, there is a possibility that a similar sort of angle could also be used to mark the 46-year-old's departure from the company. While Carlito is actively involved in the show, he is only being used as a side character on Monday Night RAW.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Only time will tell whether the company shows such a segment or if Carlito abruptly vanishes from The Judgment Day

Carlito to sign a legends deal with WWE?

Carlito is a wrestling legend with a massive fanbase. While the company might not use him regularly on the show, fans still enjoy his bits of comedy here and there. Considering his entertaining persona, the Stamford-based promotion could sign him to a legends contract after his contract expires.

Ad

For those unaware, a legends contract is different than a full-time contract. While a traditional WWE deal wants regular appearances and very high physical demands, a legends deal requires occasional appearances only. The company is currently not using Carlito as an active wrestler on the shows.

Therefore, signing him in such a deal could be a wise move that the company may look for. The Puerto Rican talent could appear during special shows like WrestleMania or SummerSlam during the year. Besides, he can also compete in the Royal Rumble matches or some special battle royals.

This way, the company could utilize the comedic side of Carlito without committing to a traditional contract. However, it is nothing more than speculation as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More