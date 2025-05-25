4-time WWE Champion to return after Bronson Reed aligned himself with Seth Rollins’ group? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins wasn’t lying when he told Bron Breakker in a backstage segment that he has something that no one will see coming. He was indeed telling the truth as fans witnessed the shocking return of Bronson Reed, who revealed himself to be the newest member of Rollins’s group.

The tag team match between Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk & Sami Zayn ended in shock when Bronson Reed made a dramatic return and took the Best in the World out. The former Intercontinental Champion took advantage of the distraction and Speared Zayn to pin him to get the win for his team. Reed's comeback may now have paved the way for a four-time former WWE Champion’s return.

The former champion Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since RAW after WrestleMania 41, where Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker attacked him. The OTC reportedly took time off and was speculated to return near Money in the Bank 2025.

With MITB around the corner, Roman Reigns could finally return on Monday Night RAW and team up with CM Punk and Sami Zayn to stop Seth Rollins’s new faction, laying the foundation for a six-man tag team clash at Money in the Bank.

However, it must be noted that the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed so far.

CM Punk could take time off from WWE after what happened at SNME

Bronson Reed made his presence felt during his WWE comeback as he leveled former three-time World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk with a vicious Spear through the ring-side barricade, which knocked the Best in the World out.

Following the attack on Punk at SNME, he might take some time off, and instead of him, Roman Reigns could finally return on Monday Night RAW and take on Rollins' growing army.

Though the speculation sounds intriguing, the scenario is hypothetical, and it will be interesting to see how the saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

