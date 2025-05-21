4-time WWE Champion to return and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins has his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship after WrestleMania 41. He has been constantly targeting the champion, Jey Uso, for the past few weeks on RAW. Given the recent teases, it seems inevitable that The Visionary will win the coveted title very soon, maybe right after Money in the Bank. Even if Rollins does, things may not get any easier for him.

Roman Reigns could be lurking in the shadows to get his hands on The Architect once he becomes the World Heavyweight Champion. The four-time WWE Champion has been away from television since RAW after WrestleMania. But the company seemingly has huge plans for Reigns at this year's SummerSlam. He could go right after the world title upon his homecoming.

The OTC has been actively involved with Seth Rollins since the Royal Rumble this year. He also suffered a massive attack from his former Shield brother on RAW after WrestleMania, which has sidelined him. Roman Reigns could therefore return to RAW, looking for vengeance. He could target Rollins, and the latter could be a World Heavyweight Champion by then.

Reigns could challenge The Visionary to a match at SummerSlam 2025 for the coveted championship to put an end to their years-long rivalry. There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold. A match between the former Shield brothers could be a perfect headliner for WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam from the iconic MetLife Stadium.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is just a mere speculation at the moment. Only time will tell whether Seth can capture the world title before The Bigger Party of the Summer.

Roman Reigns to form a huge alliance to take down Seth Rollins' faction?

Seth Rollins seems to have a long-term plan to take over WWE this year. He has already teamed up with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, and there’s a good chance a few more names will join him soon. So, to stop this rising “evil empire” led by The Visionary, Roman Reigns might come up with a huge plan.

The OTC could end up forming a massive alliance to take down Seth Rollins’ faction. Right now, The Architect has issues with CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn on RAW. Roman Reigns' goal seemingly aligns with all three stars, as Rollins happens to be their common enemy.

Therefore, The Tribal Chief could reunite with his OG Bloodline crew and team up with The Best in the World to bring down Seth Rollins' faction. A storyline like this could shake up the entire landscape, giving rise to interesting things. It could eventually lead to a multi-person tag team clash.

However, it remains to be seen whether Triple H is heading that way or The Game has different things in store. That said, it is going to be interesting to see when Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns cross paths again.

