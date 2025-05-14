4-time WWE Champion to return and replace Sami Zayn at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025? Exploring the potential

Sami Zayn will team up with CM Punk to take on Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The tag team match was made official this week on RAW. However, Sami Zayn doesn't look fully fit to compete in a big match, as he appeared this week on RAW with a bandage around his waist.

The Honorary Uce was severely injured by Bron Breakker on the April 28 edition of RAW. Although he appeared last week as well, Zayn was seen with a white bandage wrapped around his waist. On top of that, he was once again speared by Bron Breakker. There are chances that The Badass might assault Zayn next week on RAW, making him unable to compete in the tag team match at SNME.

Thereafter a four-time WWE Champion might return to take his spot at the big event. It's the Big Dog, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has bigger issues to settle with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman, as he was taken out by Breakker and Rollins on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

The OTC has surprisingly been absent since then. There are also speculations of him returning at SNME to back up Sami Zayn and CM Punk. However, Sami Zayn doesn't seem completely fit to fight the likes of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. Moreover, he has also previously lost several matches to Breakker.

Therefore, Roman Reigns would be the perfect man to replace him and seek revenge against Paul Heyman's new clients. All eyes are on The Big Dog's return.

Sami Zayn could also turn heel at WWE SNME against CM Punk

There are also big speculations of The Honorary Uce turning on CM Punk at SNME. Zayn has been a face for quite some time. The last time he turned heel in WWE was in 2017. Since then, the WWE Universe hasn't seen him take on a negative character.

A heel run would rather boost Zayn's career in the company. Meanwhile, as a face, his stocks are seemingly going down in the promotion. WrestleMania 40 was the last big event when he secured victory, and defeated Gunther to win the Intercontinental Championship.

However, since losing the gold to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2024, Sami Zayn hasn't secured any comprehensive victory. Out of the last 10 matches he has competed in, Zayn has won only one match, and that too against The Miz on the January 13 edition of RAW. He has lost two matches to Bron Breakker in singles contests, apart from one loss at the hands of CM Punk and another from Kevin Owens this year.

His character in WWE must be given a twist before it becomes stale. Let's wait and see what happens at SNME.

