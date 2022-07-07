4 times current WWE Superstars deactivated their Twitter account

In this day and age, a WWE Superstar's job isn't just limited to performing in the ring. Connecting and interacting with the fans is also an important aspect of the job.

Social media has allowed WWE and its wrestlers to engage with the rest of the world. The performers' Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts help fans keep up with what's happening in their lives. Twitter is especially of keen interest given most wrestlers are active there.

Over the years, we have seen hilarious fan interactions, Twitter wars, and the like orchestrated by WWE Superstars. We have also seen them randomly vanish and reappear on the app as and when they please.

On that note, we look at four current WWE Superstars who deactivated their Twitter accounts and why they did it.

#4 On our list of WWE Superstars who deactivated their Twitter accounts: Shotzi

What happened to Shotzi was far from ideal

Shotzi's exit from Twitter is a recent incident, and a sad one at that. During the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, she slipped as she ran up a ladder that was inclined in the corner. This led to her and Alexa Bliss falling onto a ladder while she was lifting her onto her shoulders.

Some fans called her out for her botch and proceeded to flood her Twitter with unacceptable comments. Shotzi addressed the hate she received, stating that mistakes happen in pro wrestling and that some of the messages she received were not acceptable at all. The SmackDown star then deactivated her Twitter account.

Many came to her defense in the aftermath of the incident, including Bliss herself. In a now-deleted tweet, she stated that people were quick to bash Shotzi and that haters fail to recognize the effort that goes into each match.

#3 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Where we last left off... Where we last left off... https://t.co/EN5HS8OCgb

Cody Rhodes' deactivated his Twitter account for the same reason Shotzi did. In 2021, the reception to his character in AEW was mixed as best. He was subsequently dealing with criticism from fans, but some of them went overboard and pushed Rhodes over the line.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio at the time, The American Nightmare stated that he would be leaving Twitter due to "the amount of sniping and negativity on there." He followed up on that promise a few days later, making Instagram his only social media handle. He has since returned to Twitter and is fairly active there.

It is indeed sad to see our favorite WWE Superstars suffer nasty comments and non-constructive criticism. We need to realize that they are human beings too and not be reactionary in our evaluations of them.

#2 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is the king of Wrestling Twitter. Everything he tweets is gold, and when he really wants to destroy someone on it, you better call an ambulance. From celebrities to members in the WWE Universe foolish enough to cross him, no one has been spared the wrath of KO.

However, even someone as bulletproof as Owens has deactivated his Twitter account on two occasions. The first time was due to him getting kayfabe fired on SmackDown. Hilariously, he reactivated it just so he could get Shania Twain to notice him, with her incredibly calling him on stage during her concert.

The second time saw him go off the bird site after he took a bump off the top of a cage. He sold his beating a little too much, because we didn't think he had to deactivate his Twitter for that.

#1 Seth Rollins

Why Seth Rollins deactivated his Twitter account three years ago is a mystery none of us have solved yet. It all began thanks to a random interaction between him and fellow WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, where the two traded shots on the website owing to something the latter said.

Before his match against Rey Mysterio, Rollins tweeted that he would go all-in for the fight. Banks tweeted something extremely similar in what could have been a dig at The Architect, with the tweet containing Becky Lynch's name given their feud at the time. However, for some reason, Rollins decided to take it seriously, firing shots in a now-deleted tweet.

“This is a match I’ve been looking forward to as much as every other match you’ve ever had...aka, not at all. Luckily for me, you’ll underdeliver like you always do and continue to wonder why you’re not in more main events.”

Ouch, Seth. While that quickly escalated, the former Universal Champion went one step further and deleted his Twitter account afterwards. He returned after a bit, but we still don't know why he said what he said.

